Recipe for Berries, Greens and Buffalo Mozzarella Salad

Berries, Greens and Buffalo Mozzarella Salad combines tender greens, fresh berries, and creamy buffalo mozzarella for a vibrant, delicious dish that’s easy to prepare. Blending our Farm Boy™ Apple Cider Vinaigrette with strawberries is a great way to add even more colour to this dish. Feel free to swap the fruits to suit the season as spring turns into summer and fall.

Berries, Greens and Buffalo Mozzarella Salad

Courses: Salads

Prep: 15 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1/3 cup Farm Boy™ Apple Cider Vinaigrette

salt and pepper to taste

4 cups tender greens or mixed lettuce

2 cups sliced strawberries divided

1/2 cup blackberries

1/4 cup blueberries

2 packs Farm Boy™ Buffalo Mozzarella drained and sliced

1/4 cup Farm Boy™ Pumpkin Seeds toasted

Pinch Farm Boy™ Fleur de Sel

Directions: