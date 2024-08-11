Recipe for Berries, Greens and Buffalo Mozzarella Salad

Berries, Greens and Buffalo Mozzarella Salad combines tender greens, fresh berries, and creamy buffalo mozzarella for a vibrant, delicious dish that’s easy to prepare. Blending our Farm Boy™ Apple Cider Vinaigrette with strawberries is a great way to add even more colour to this dish. Feel free to swap the fruits to suit the season as spring turns into summer and fall.
Berries, Greens and Buffalo Mozzarella Salad
Courses: Salads
Prep: 15 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup Farm Boy™ Apple Cider Vinaigrette
- salt and pepper to taste
- 4 cups tender greens or mixed lettuce
- 2 cups sliced strawberries divided
- 1/2 cup blackberries
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 2 packs Farm Boy™ Buffalo Mozzarella drained and sliced
- 1/4 cup Farm Boy™ Pumpkin Seeds toasted
- Pinch Farm Boy™ Fleur de Sel
Directions:
- In blender jar, place Farm Boy™ Apple Cider Vinaigrette and 1/2 cup strawberries. Blend until completely smooth and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Arrange greens on large platter and top with strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries. Nestle Farm Boy™ Buffalo Mozzarella amongst the greens.
- Drizzle with dressing and garnish with pumpkin seeds and a sprinkling of Farm Boy™ Fleur de Sel and black pepper.