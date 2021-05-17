Homegrown Business: StickerYou – Custom Stickers, Decals and More!

Today we are featuring StickerYou, a customizable sticker manufacturer based right here in Toronto’s West end. We had a chance to chat with president Andrew Witkin to find out more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

StickerYou – we create custom products that stick including wall decals, stickers, temporary tattoos and more.

What made you want to do this work?

StickerYou was founded in 2008 by Andrew Witkin, who was inspired during a walk on Los Angeles’ Manhattan Beach when he noticed how stickers played a huge role in the local scene and culture but realized how expensive it was for individuals to create awesome die-cut stickers themselves.

What problem does this solve?

StickerYou cuts down the cost aspect of custom die-cut stickers. When ordering using StickerYou the proprietary die-cut technology built into the service, it helps customers to create and order products as they need them, meaning that it’s possible to order any quantity, size or shape. Customers can upload their own art to StickerYou to order from or they can use our online design tools or art services team.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele is everyone from small to big businesses, individuals etc.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We make custom-manufactured die-cut products for customers. The products include stickers, labels, iron-on transfers, patches and more. Customers can order via our e-commerce site that enables them to design their order using our online tools, or they can work with our product expert staff to service them to get what they need. Our products are custom-made using proprietary technology and passionate people here in Toronto.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

219 Dufferin Street, Unit 6A

Toronto, ON, Canada

M6K 3J1

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

How do we differentiate ourselves compared to other providers? We’re the only company with no minimums across such a large variety of products. A huge win for us is being able to be that “one-stop-shop” for all of a business’s physical branding needs (from packaging and swag to signage, apparel, so much more). The flexibility of being able to order these small quantities while also remaining completely custom (custom artwork, shape, size, and premium materials) is also a big differentiator.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I think the best part about StickerYou is seeing the amount of creativity, self-expression, and uniqueness that goes into the products people order. There’s never a shortage of creative ways our customers are using our products, and are treating them as an extension of themselves or their business.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Not quite a joke, but seeing the funny memes and pop-culture references that our customers create and print is pretty awesome – because of our short turnaround and no minimums, we’re able to stay relevant and keep up with the fast-paced times of meme culture.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

The Rolling Pin Toronto Bakery – https://therollingpin.ca/

Liberty Arts Toronto – https://www.instagram.com/libertyartstoronto/

Sweet Treats T.O – https://www.instagram.com/sweet_treats.to/

Collective Arts Brewing – https://collectiveartsbrewing.com/