“Five Minutes With” Canadian Singer / Songwriter Reid Zoé

Reid Zoé is an earthworker, visual artist, and musician from a small town near Toronto. Her songs reflect the deep connection that she has with the natural world, her experience in the female body, and her connection to the people around her. She is a songwriter first, with her ability to weave vivid stories into interesting melodies. She is also 1/3 of Toronto trio Sleeping Bees.

Influenced by classic to modern folk trailblazers like Joni Mitchell to Feist, Zoé’s style of production and arrangement delivers the intimate warmth and comfort of a live acoustic performance on her new recordings. Taking advantage of time in quarantine, Zoé recorded and co-produced her new EP with her partner Andy Ince, and enlisted the beautiful vocals of Madison Arsenault and Kathryn Merriam (of Sleeping Bees) on her new single ‘When I Go’.

Name: Reid Zoé

Genre: Folk/Singer-songwriter

Founded: I wrote my first song in 2016 so let’s say that!

# of Albums: 1 solo EP in the works (Shed My Skin out June 4, 2021!), 1 EP with Sleeping Bees

Latest Release: “When I Go”

Latest Single: “When I Go”

Latest Video:

Favourite band as a teenager:

I was a little punk as a teenager, I loved (old) Green Day

Favourite band now:

For the last year I’ve been pretty obsessed with Waxahatchee (her album Saint Cloud is perfect)

Guilty Pleasure Song: Anything by Fergie

Live Show Ritual:

To be honest I always kept live shows pretty loose, I was usually running right from work to the venue and didn’t have much time for anything!

Favourite local artist: Luna Li has been making some really cool music lately. Her layered instagram videos are amazing!

EP or LP?

I personally like EPs, I feel like they give you a chance to curate a real snapshot of your work during a specific period of time. I’d love to record an LP though

Early bird or night owl? Definitely an early bird

Road or studio?

Road. I like the control of at-home recording, and there’s nothing like playing to a live audience.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’ll be releasing my first EP ‘Shed My Skin’ on June 4th which has been a real labour of love.

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees VEGAN nachos (I’m not vegan, but they’re hands down better than any other nachos)

Queen or College St? College

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

High Park (but all these parks are great!)

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Website | Spotify | Apple Music | Bandcamp

Favourite local Restaurant:

Apiecalypse Now (it’s been closed since the pandemic but I REALLY hope it comes back)