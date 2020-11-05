Staples Canada opens store in Midtown Toronto with co-working space

Staples Canada already successfully introduced their Staples Studio concept, a modern and inspiring co-working space, within their retail store downtown Toronto and other locations recently. I had visited the location not only to grab fresh office supplies but twice I needed to plant myself for a few hours in between meetings. I loved how it offered a clean and safe space to concentrate. It was also nice to get out of my home office for a change of scenery. Now, the company has expanded the concept to Midtown in the bustling area of Yonge & Eglinton. Exciting news for those in the community as the neighbourhood continues to grow at a rapid pace. It’s a convenient and refreshing option for many who continue to work from home.

Midtown is seeing more condominiums being built as it continues to attract young professionals with easy access to public transit, close proximity to the DVP highway, and of course an abundance of retailers, restaurants, and shops. You may be taken by surprise to find a Sephora, Farm Boy, and Stock TC (Sud Forno, Terroni, Cumbrae) amongst neighbourhood favourites like Noah’s Natural Foods, Green Papaya and De Mello Coffee House all within walking distance. Even our much loved Thai restaurant Kiin, is set to open a sister location in the area soon.

Timing is everything and even during the pandemic, the move for Staples is a much-welcome one. Recently the company had a location in Summerhill that serviced the area for many years. Now just a bit further up the street, they’ve relocated it and transformed the space that was formerly the home to the iconic Art Shoppe (2194 Yonge Street) into both retail and state-of-the-art workspace into the busy area.

The co-working space is appealing as locals continue to work from home. Some are realizing their need for more space. Let’s face it, the condo lifestyle in Toronto isn’t known to be spacious! For couples and roommates, or young families with little kids, the option of having additional workspace comes in handy to help ease the stress of everyone at home.

How do you access the shared workspace? A monthly membership is available in a variety of options that offers access to a bright and airy space, with unlimited Mos Mos coffee and tea throughout the day. Choose to have a (socially distanced) desk in an open environment or opt for a private office, board room or studio space at affordable rates. Day passes and 10-packs are also available.

Some really appealing features and perks of the Staples Studio at Midtown Yonge & Eglinton that caught our attention:

Rent a Private Meeting Room by the hour with teleconferencing capability and ergonomic furniture.

Book a Podcast Booth to record professional quality sessions.

Dedicated support staff is available to help with office-related needs in a pinch, mail service, printing and marketing services. Their community managers are available during regular workdays.

Members also have 24/7 access to the space with unlimited access to Wi-Fi.

A premium membership also offers you access to other Staples Studios across Canada and the US.

When becoming a member, there is access to the Spotlight Virtual Events – a series that covers a great range of topics. The free online events are really useful and can help make the most of work or school. From productivity and small business marketing tips to using Google Classroom more effectively and even tapping into the latest in the gaming world all hosted by industry experts. Rewriting Your Business Reality looks interesting for those who feel like their business is stuck in a rut, attract more customers and want to learn how to escape business patterns.

On the retail side, the new store has a state-of-the-art design, with high ceilings and full health and safety measures are in place both for walk-in consumers and those who shop online. Staples’ ShopSafe guidelines help ensure the safest and cleanest experience. Consumers can shop confidently for their work and school necessities in a wide range of brands from technology to home office ergonomically designed furniture and from everyday supplies to seasonal offerings. Consumers can also fulfill their design, printing and shipping needs at the Solutionshop located in the store. Like other Staples locations, they offer contactless curbside pickup and free delivery of retail goods is always a great option as well.

You can book a tour of the new Staples Studio Midtown to check it out! Link here.