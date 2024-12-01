Recipe for Cheese Pie from Chef Josh Gale

Chef Josh Gale‘s eggy Cheese Pie is a comforting, savoury dish perfect for breakfast, lunch or even dinner, during festive occasions and beyond. Canadian eggs bind together cottage cheese, cheddar cheese and flour for a golden, fluffy pie with crisp edges and a rich, creamy interior. Quick to prepare and endlessly adaptable, try topping it off with a dollop of whipped strawberry butter, adding a fruity flair to this already-loved, classic dish.
Cheese Pie
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 10 min
Cook Time: 30 min
Ingredients:
For Cheese Pie
- 1 ½ cups (375 mL) cottage cheese
- 1 cup (250 mL) flour
- 1 cup (250 mL) grated cheddar cheese or a mix of your favourite cheese (save a little for sprinkling on top)
- 1 tsp (5 mL) baking powder
- ¼ cup (60 mL) melted butter
- 2 eggs, beaten
For Strawberry Butter
- ½ lb (0.3 kg) unsalted butter, cubed, room temperature
- ½ cup (125 mL) strawberry jam
- 1 pinch salt
Directions:
For Cheese Pie
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
- In a large bowl, combine the cottage cheese, flour, grated cheddar (reserve a handful for topping), baking powder, melted butter and beaten eggs. Stir everything together by hand until well combined.
- Lightly spray an 8 x 8 inch (20 x 20 cm) Pyrex or 9 inch (23 cm pie pan with avocado oil (or any cooking spray). Pour the cheese mixture into the prepared dish, spreading it evenly.
- Sprinkle the reserved cheese over the top. Bake in the oven for 20-30 minutes until you have a golden, crispy finish.
- Let the pie cool slightly before serving. It’s perfect on its own or with a side of strawberry jam or whipped strawberry butter for a sweet twist.
For Strawberry Butter
- Place the unsalted butter in a stand mixer bowl. Whisk on the highest speed for about 5-6 minutes until the butter is fluffy and has doubled in volume.
- In the same mixer bowl, add the strawberry jam and whisk on low speed until the jam and butter are well combined.
- Using a spatula, transfer the mixture into a bowl and spoon some onto the side of your plate to enjoy with your cheese pie.
- Strawberry Butter can be left at room temperature for 2 days or stored in the fridge, for longer.
Note: The strawberry butter contains 82 calories, 8 g of fat and 4 g of sugar per 1 tbsp/15 mL.