Recipe for Cheese Pie from Chef Josh Gale

Chef Josh Gale‘s eggy Cheese Pie is a comforting, savoury dish perfect for breakfast, lunch or even dinner, during festive occasions and beyond. Canadian eggs bind together cottage cheese, cheddar cheese and flour for a golden, fluffy pie with crisp edges and a rich, creamy interior. Quick to prepare and endlessly adaptable, try topping it off with a dollop of whipped strawberry butter, adding a fruity flair to this already-loved, classic dish.

Cheese Pie

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Ingredients:

For Cheese Pie

1 ½ cups (375 mL) cottage cheese

1 cup (250 mL) flour

1 cup (250 mL) grated cheddar cheese or a mix of your favourite cheese (save a little for sprinkling on top)

1 tsp (5 mL) baking powder

¼ cup (60 mL) melted butter

2 eggs, beaten

For Strawberry Butter

½ lb (0.3 kg) unsalted butter, cubed, room temperature

½ cup (125 mL) strawberry jam

1 pinch salt

Directions:

For Cheese Pie

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). In a large bowl, combine the cottage cheese, flour, grated cheddar (reserve a handful for topping), baking powder, melted butter and beaten eggs. Stir everything together by hand until well combined. Lightly spray an 8 x 8 inch (20 x 20 cm) Pyrex or 9 inch (23 cm pie pan with avocado oil (or any cooking spray). Pour the cheese mixture into the prepared dish, spreading it evenly. Sprinkle the reserved cheese over the top. Bake in the oven for 20-30 minutes until you have a golden, crispy finish. Let the pie cool slightly before serving. It’s perfect on its own or with a side of strawberry jam or whipped strawberry butter for a sweet twist.

For Strawberry Butter

Place the unsalted butter in a stand mixer bowl. Whisk on the highest speed for about 5-6 minutes until the butter is fluffy and has doubled in volume. In the same mixer bowl, add the strawberry jam and whisk on low speed until the jam and butter are well combined. Using a spatula, transfer the mixture into a bowl and spoon some onto the side of your plate to enjoy with your cheese pie. Strawberry Butter can be left at room temperature for 2 days or stored in the fridge, for longer.

Note: The strawberry butter contains 82 calories, 8 g of fat and 4 g of sugar per 1 tbsp/15 mL.