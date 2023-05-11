Best places to dine in Toronto this Mother’s Day

Moms in our lives deserve to be fêted! Here are some of our favourite restaurants in the city to take mom to this Mother’s Day. Remember that it doesn’t have to be the exact day (using my mom voice). Moms just appreciate your thoughtfulness and time with you any day!

CANOE: with its epic view of the city with an equally epic contemporary menu. This restaurant creates beautiful dishes inspired by our country’s diverse landscape. Chef Ron McKinlay is always creating something unforgettable.

DOVA: this pretty neighbourhood restaurant in the heart of Cabbagetown serves up some impressive seafood dishes. Chef Roberto Marotta’s (also ARDO) attention to detail and flavours show. He also lets them naturally shine.

Don Alfonso 1890: Perched up high at the Westin Harbour Castle, this the only North American location of world renowned Chefs Alfonso and Ernesto Iaccarino’s signature restaurant (Italy). Tasting menu is a great option.

Kiin Café: Treat mom to a Royal Thai dining experience. Toronto’s favourite Chef Nuit Regular has recently launched a new brunch menu offering traditional Thai breakfast and lunch menu items. Reservations encouraged.

Cafe Boulud: at Four Seasons Hotel. We have our favourites at Chef Daniel Boulud’s Toronto restaurant and so does mom. This brasserie features classic and contemporary dishes inspired by the Chef’s family means in Lyon, France. Be sure to order their fresh baked lemon Madeleines.

Auberge du Pommier: Just north of the city (but south of the 401) is this quaint cottage-style structure that sits at the steps away from office buildings. But this hidden gem is a charming spot and a favourite for fine dining.

REIGN at The Fairmont Royal York: For Mother’s Day this popular restaurant is offering a full hot and cold buffet. The selection offers all the classic brunch favourites as well as a few additional dishes. There’s also a dessert room! $119 per person.

Marked: Take a delicious trip with their weekend all-inclusive bubbles brunch. Unlimited small plates and bottomless Prosecco feels like you’re on vacation. No worries about lost luggage either.

Oretta Midtown: Casual Italian hot spot offers an extensive brunch menu on the weekends. Lots of choices from salads, pizzas, pastas and other delicious dishes. Bottomless mimosas too!

AGO Bistro: Make it a day out with mom at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Explore the permanent collections as well as the contemporary galleries. Then, round off your visit with brunch at the onsite restaurant. Mother’s Day Prix Fixe menu available for $57 per person.

Miznon: If you’re taking in the Bloor Yorkville “Fleurs de Ville” fresh floral installations (May 10-14) and looking for something quick and casual, this will hit the spot. Miznon offers Mediterranean street food that we keep returning to. Their warm fluffy stuffed pitas are what dreams are made of. Cauliflower is iconic.

AFTERNOON TEA

Casa Loma: a favourite for many is the magical High Tea fit for every queen. Scones, pastries, and tea sandwiches will be serve along with tea, of course! Guests are also invited to tour the castle with their reservation. $75 per person.

Queen Bee Afternoon Tea at d|bar (Four Seasons Hotel): This special afternoon tea created by the culinary team to honour our Queen Bee while raising awareness of the importance of honey bees and the important roles they play in our everyday lives. $105 per person. Also available is Afternoon Tea at Home for $88 per person (pre-order by May 10 for pick up).

DAY TRIPPERS

The Royal Hotel Picton: The Dining Room here at this spectacular hotel is worthy of a day trip (or overnighter). Chef Albert Ponzo (formerly Le Select Bistro) brings true farm to table menu that includes sourcing ingredients from the hotel’s own farm up the road. Seasonal menu items are offered as well as classic favourites.