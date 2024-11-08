Five Minutes With: Toronto Alt-Country Singer-Songwriter Havelin

Havelin (Alex Zaichkowski) is an acclaimed (unofficially) singer-songwriter (allegedly) whose passion for music began at a young age and will continue until his untimely demise (which will likely come at the hands of some great warrior or foul beast… or, more likely, slipping on a banana peel).

Alberta-born Zaichkowski has been described as “a real pleasure” to listen to by Shania Twain one time (a thing which actually happened, there’s proof). His songs weave rich narratives into pleasant melodies, while his storytelling strives to unpack complex emotions in a way that is both uniquely personal and heart-wrenchingly universal.

His upcoming record “Who Among Us…” (release date TBA) deals with themes of life, death, love, heartbreak, and identity. It’s a tribute to feeling intensely and embracing the strangeness and beauty this world has to offer.

Name:

Alex Zaichkowski (Artist name: Havelin)

Genre:

Singer-songwriter, alt-country

Founded:

2016

# of Albums:

2, soon to be 3

Latest Album:

“Who Among Us…” (Release date TBA)

Latest Single:

“Rodeo Clown”

Latest Video:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJa8LVTERJfxCnsaGiCjHVg

Favourite musician growing up:

Warren Zevon

Favourite musician now:

Can’t pick just one. Top four right now’s gotta be Warren Zevon, Billy Joel, Maggie Rogers and Father John Misty.

Guilty pleasure song:

Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up

Live show ritual:

Big burger for dinner, a smoke right before I go up, and one beer while I’m on stage.

Favourite local musician:

Metric or The Beaches

EP or LP?

Gotta say EP ‘cause I feel like only the big-money artists can afford to do LPs these days.

Early bird or night owl?

Used to be more of a night owl. Nowadays I’m, like, a midday pheasant or something.

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

Just dropped my new single “Rodeo Clown”.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Gotta be Completo, or Amma Momo House.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen East (Queen and Carlaw area) has a special place in my heart, but lately, I’ve really been digging the strip around Jones & Gerrard.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

The Kew Beach Park. It’s been my favourite spot since my first years in Toronto

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Danforth Music Hall or The Horseshoe Tavern

What is your favourite music store in your city?

For new records Pop Music on Broadview, for older stuff Kops is a go-to.