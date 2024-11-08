The Sleek New Explora II Cruise Ship Brings Luxury Yacht Vibes

There’s something that feels distinctively regal and elegant about MSC Group’s brand-new Explora II cruise ship. It’s an overall vibe that fuses the modern luxuries of a sleek superyacht with an old-school sophistication reminiscent of first-class ship travel in times past – minus the stuffiness. Timelessly elegant features like a dramatic grand staircase, a stunning Swarovski ceiling fixture, and pristine Steinway Spirio pianos complement a modern design that’s filled with sexy curves and inspired by today’s luxury yachts.

Imagine: slipping into sophisticated eveningwear after a peaceful post-spa cabana lounge, before sipping sunset cocktails to the sounds of live classical music and smell of warm sea air. Then, making your way through a bustling lobby bar and to a peaceful dinner table that will soon fill with fresh local ingredients and culinary creations from some of the world’s best chefs.

In an industry where some cruise ships practically house small cities – complete with everything from go-kart tracks and waterparks, to massive planetariums – Explora II’s size is more digestible for some cruisers, ensuring fellow guests and staff become familiar faces. The refined on-board experience is generally one of classy calm, versus the colourful chaos of larger cruise ships (though there’s a time and place for those, too).

Like its predecessor, the celebrated Explora I (launched in 2023), the sleek Explora II houses less than 500 suites (461) – all ocean-facing – and is designed to feel like a personal luxury yacht. This means no overcrowding, no long wait times, and no getting lost on board, with plenty of poolside real estate throughout the ship. It also means a crew to passenger ratio of 1.25 to 1 for unmatched personal service. Now, that’s the type of cruise ship that even the (former) non-cruisers can appreciate – take it from one.

In a lavish ceremony in Civitavecchia, Rome on September 15th, Explora II officially launched. A glitzy gala event hosted by Italian actress and TV personality Lorella Cuccarini featured the official ribbon-cutting by the ship’s godmother, Rosalba Giugni, founder and president of the Marevivo Foundation environmental conservation organization. After, British pop star Tony Hadley brought all the yacht rock vibes with a nostalgic performance that included hits like “True.” The following day, the ship took off for its inaugural journey through the western Mediterranean, to Tarragona, Spain via Sorrento, Lipari, Trapani, Siracusa and Valletta.

After a seamless check-in, the first pleasant discovery aboard Explora II is the size and functionality of the accommodations. The second is the bottle of welcome champagne that sets the stage for the bubble-filled celebrations in store. The standard Ocean Terrace Suites room is quite literally larger than some hotel rooms – even some Toronto condo units. Cruisers also have the option of one of the 67 Ocean Penthouses, which essentially feature more sleek living space, or one of the 22 Ocean Residences. The Ocean Residences offer the feeling of being in a private yacht at sea, with large decks with private whirlpools and spacious living and dining areas.

For those in the market for the crème de la crème experience – say, for a milestone anniversary (or, for some, just because…sigh) – there’s the single Owner’s Residence, the largest (3014 square feet) and most luxurious accommodations on board. Here, guests enjoy a private terrace that expands the entire width of the ship(!), an infinity whirlpool, private steam room, and a living space that’s practically a private theatre room. The cherry on top is the dedicated private butler services by the Residence Manager.

All suites feature added perks like Dyson hairdryers, heated bathroom floors, wireless phone chargers, and luxury linens (and beds with room for luggage storage underneath).

With approachable luxury the common denominator, life on board the Explora II means a little something different for everyone, from the all-day cocktail-sippers, to the art enthusiasts and fitness lovers. Three heated outdoor pools offer different vantage points of the sparkling sea – best enjoyed at sunset with a cocktail in hand, in my opinion – and slightly different atmospheres (including the child-free Helios Pool and Whirlpools). Meanwhile, the central Conservatory Pool and Whirlpools feature a retractable roof to accommodate changing weather conditions.

Those looking smaller scale will appreciate the whirlpools on the side of the ship on the upper decks.

Explora II features a total of six restaurants that satisfy a variety of cravings and make guests from around the world feel at home. This includes indoor/outdoor Italian spot Anthology; immersive Pan-Asian restaurant Sakura; European steakhouse Marble & Co. Grill; Fil Rouge French restaurant; Med Yacht Club Mediterranean spot (where must-try signature dishes include grilled octopus and a caprese with fresh burrata); and the jam-packed Emporium Market Place.

Emporium Market Place swaps the typical cruise ship buffet restaurant for a refined European food hall filled with cooking stations, where well-curated and fresher-than-fresh options range from just-carved meat, sushi, and charcuterie, to pizza (a must-try), paninis, and pasta – plus so much more.

There are also a dozen different spots to enjoy a glass of wine, champagne, or a cocktail onboard. This includes everything from the moody Malt Whisky Bar (which is complete with a walk-in humidor and cigar smoking terrace) and the window-filled Explora Lounge, to the three breezy pool bars. Meanwhile, the Sky Bar, located on Deck 14, offers prime panoramic views and stylish loungers. Regardless of where you choose to dine, the main lobby bar – which sits at the bottom of the stunning marble staircase (a perfect photo op spot) – is the place for the at-sea nightcaps, as cruisers mingle with fellow like-minded travellers.

Balancing the ship’s (well-worth-it) indulgences is a large focus on health and wellness. The fitness-seeking set will appreciate the ship’s 10,440-square-foot Ocean Wellness area, which features indoor and outdoor spa amenities, a thermal area, and a top-of-the-line gym. Wellness enthusiasts can enjoy things like sunrise on-deck yoga, an in-suite awaking playlist to start the day, and specialized retreat options designed to restore and reinvigorate.

Those who’d like their workout to come with a side of endless views can opt for the outdoor fitness facility, located on an upper deck. While they’re at it, guests are welcome to swap the treadmill for the running/walking track that runs around the ship’s perimeter on Deck 12. The ship also houses an outdoor basketball and pickleball court.

A refined art program colours the on-board experience. This kicked off during the ribbon-cutting weekend, with an exhibition of marine photos taken by Prince Hussain Aga Khan, called “Marine Encounters.” The exhibition takes over the ship’s Galleria d’Art and features 28 limited-edition photos from his explorations. The photos are for sale, with funds going toward a scholarship for the marine science program at the University of The Bahamas.

Those with a soft spot for at-sea shopping can also put the credit card to use at the ship’s well-curated retail offerings. Like the Explora I, these include high-end names like Cartier and Piaget. Notably, however, Explora II features the first Buccellati jewelry boutique at sea.

Aside from the shopping – or gambling at the discrete casino, if that’s your thing – the on-board Explora II experience is largely an all-inclusive one: cruisers enjoy unlimited fine beverages, nine culinary experiences (fine dining spot Anthology costs extra), thermal spa access, all on-board gratuities, reliable WiFi service throughout the ship (don’t worry about your Zoom or WordPress needs), and shuttle service from the port to the city centre.

Behind all the magic is a female-powered team that includes the ship’s captain Serena Melani and Explora Journeys’ newly appointed president, Anna Nash. Addressing a group of journalists, Nash likened the ship to a sophisticated European hotel on the water. Among Nash’s goals are to expose luxury cruise travel to new cruisers and to a younger demographic – dispelling the notion that such travel is only for those “golden years.”

Catering to this, the ship features both short and long itineraries to accommodate a range of demographics. Explora II will operate in the Caribbean throughout the winter before returning to the Mediterranean Sea in the summer of 2025. As for the Explora ship, she continues to expand in the meantime; we can expect the Explora III in 2026, the Explora IV and Explora V in 2027, and the Explora VI in 2028.