The Postmark Hotel: Your Small-Town City Escape North of Toronto

The recently opened Postmark Hotel, located just 55 km north of Toronto, has turned Newmarket’s Main Street into a fresh new destination for Torontonians looking to escape the concrete confines of the GTA. The Postmark Hotel, with its prominent position on this quaint small-town street, makes it feel like you’ve stepped onto the set of a Hallmark movie like A Country Wedding or Once Upon a Main Street.

Never having had a city escape to Newmarket, and unsure what to do for fun in such a small town, we still jumped at the chance to spend the weekend at The Postmark Hotel, Newmarket’s first boutique hotel.

Plan a City Escape to the Historic Postmark Hotel in Newmarket

The drive to Newmarket was easy, and before checking in, we took a hike along one of the trails at Rogers Reservoir Conservation Area, a great spot for bird watching outside of Toronto. We didn’t see any great blue herons, but the meandering trail was well-kept with zero litter and was popular with bike riders.

Check-in at The Postmark Hotel was a breeze. We found a free parking lot across the road that permits overnight parking, saving us $25 on hotel parking. After dropping our weekender bags in the room, we took a late afternoon stroll down Main Street and were pleasantly surprised by the abundance of unique shops and eateries. We were so distracted by the demure small-town vibe that we almost missed our dinner reservation at The Postmark Hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant, the Overlea.

Historical Origin Story: 1914 Post Office Building

The Postmark heritage building was reimagined into a boutique hotel and community gathering place, having once been the Newmarket Main Street post office built in 1914. Adding to the restoration and design appeal of The Postmark Hotel is that the Archive Hospitality Group, the group behind Toronto’s Gladstone House and The Broadview Hotel, is the property owner and operator.

The hotel has approximately 55 uniquely designed and decorated guest rooms in a range of sizes and styles. From cosy, romantic rooms to wedding night suites with soaring ceilings, walkout terraces, living rooms, and even kitchenettes. Throughout the hotel, you will see Canadian artwork and framed postage stamps on display, adding to the historic origin story of The Postmark Hotel. We loved the luxurious French bedding, comfy hotel bathrobes, and locally crafted organic toiletries by Consonant Skin+Care.

Hotel Features to Keep You Engaged & Entertained

The Postmark Hotel offers a variety of amenities to ensure you have an active and fun stay. Enjoy the well-equipped fitness facility, or relax in the cosy lounge with a fireplace, record player, and games like chess and yatzy. The Lobby, naturally located in the hotel lobby, is an ideal resting spot to grab a coffee, cocktail, or bite to eat while you wait for the next phase of your city escape to begin.

Striking Rooftop Restaurant: Come Drink & Dine, Stay for the View

Dinner at the hotel’s Overlea restaurant was absolutely a highlight of our stay. The Postmark Overlea has floor-to-ceiling skyline views and a spacious wraparound terrace with tables and loungers. Perfect for a weekend or day trip, the Overlea offers dinner options like Seared Venison Carpaccio, East Coast Oysters, and Ontario Sweet Corn and Ricotta Stuffed Cappelletti. A weekend brunch is coming soon for you early risers!

The menu was created by Executive Chef Jon Turner, ensuring special occasions at the Postmark Overlea will be a treat for birthdays or wedding anniversaries. For us, the sunset view and rooftop dining experience were a highlight, plus quality cocktails and top-notch table service. The Overlea cocktail of choice clearly had to be Empress on Main!

The striking view and contemporary décor of the rooftop Overlea make it the perfect place for romantic dinners, Toronto girls’ getaways, holiday celebrations, family reunions, and weddings! Besides the bar and restaurant area, the hotel offers other versatile event spaces designed to accommodate any private occasion.

What Is There To Do In Newmarket?

Why drive all the way to Prince Edward County or Niagara-on-the-Lake for a city break when Newmarket is so much closer? We loved the Main Street, U.S.A. vibe that Newmarket has; you can walk from one end to the other in about ten minutes. The street is lined with lampposts adorned with Canadian flags and an abundance of hanging flower baskets, making it so pretty and adorable.

Just minutes from The Postmark Hotel, you’ll find a variety of ice-cream shops and bakeries (including The Maids’ Cottage, a local purveyor of Ontario’s best butter tarts for 25 years!), as well as cafes and gift shops.

When you’re in picturesque downtown Newmarket, look for Wayside Comics & Cocktails, Goodman’s Fine Foods, The Cabin by Metropolis cafe, Cocoa40 Artisanal Chocolates, Ghost Taco, and if it’s a Saturday, the Newmarket Farmers’ Market.

All of this makes Newmarket “Well Beyond The Ordinary,” which I believe is Newmarket’s motto, as I saw it emblazoned across a bridge leading out of town.

Newmarket Postmark Hotel: A Relaxing & Rejuvenating Small Town Experience

If you are looking for an escape from the GTA for a night or two, then this charming, contemporary Newmarket hotel offers a revitalizing retreat from the endless traffic and crush of people in Toronto. Come for the small town feel and the Hallmark appeal of historical downtown Newmarket.

Visit thepostmarkhotel.ca to learn more. Hotel guests who book from October to December will receive a 20 per cent discount. Message the hotel for more details on this limited time offer.