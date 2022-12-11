Ribollita (Tuscan Vegetable Soup) by Eataly Toronto

Italians are known for their fall dishes, bringing together full flavours for seasonal dishes that are sure to leave your readers satisfied. Those who enjoy a delicious homemade soup are surely looking forward to cooler weather and the warmth of fresh broth. This week, Eataly Toronto shared with us its Ribollita (Tuscan Vegetable Soup) recipe that calls for plenty of seasonal produce like swiss chard and potatoes. This recipe is the perfect way to use up leftover bread to thicken the stew and soak up all the flavours. This stew is perfect for meal prep as it is known to get even tastier in a few days!

Ribollita (Tuscan Vegetable Soup)

Ingredients:

● 1 bunch Tuscan kale, cut into 2-inch ribbons

● 1 head savoy cabbage, cut into 2-inch ribbons

● 1 bunch Swiss chard, cut into 2-inch ribbons

● 2 russet potatoes, peeled and diced

● 3 large carrots, peeled and diced

● 2 cups canned whole peeled tomatoes

● 2 zucchini, diced

● 1 rib celery, diced

● 2 leeks (white parts only), sliced

● 2 cloves garlic, sliced

● 2 cups cooked cannellini beans, half pureed

● 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for finishing

● 1⁄2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

● 1 bay leaf

● Leaves of 1 sprig thyme

● Fine sea salt, to taste

● 1 to 2 cups (2-inch) cubes stale bread

Directions:

1. Place the olive oil, leeks, and garlic in a large pot over low heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the leeks and garlic are soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the carrots and celery, and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables have softened but not browned, about 8 minutes. Add the potatoes and zucchini and cook, stirring, until softened, about 8 more minutes. At this stage, add the kale, cabbage, and chard, and cook – always stirring! – until the greens are very soft, about 8 minutes. Stir in the red pepper flakes.

2. Add the tomatoes and their juice, squeezing the tomatoes between your fingers to break them up. Add 2 quarts of water, the bay leaf, the thyme, and all of the beans. Season to taste with salt.

3. Bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook until the vegetables are very tender, about 30 minutes. Remove and discard the bay leaf.

4. Add the bread cubes to the soup, and simmer until the bread is breaking apart and the soup is very thick, about 10 minutes. Let the soup rest off the heat for several minutes, and then ladle into warmed bowls. Drizzle a generous amount of extra virgin olive oil over each portion before serving.