Jenna Rae Cakes shared with us this delicious recipe for Pear Honey and Goat Cheese Galette from their second book Jenna Rae Cakes at Home by Ashley Kosowan and Jenna Hutchinson. Galettes are free-form pastries that bake the pie fillings you love into handheld delights. Another bonus: they take less time to bake and are still guaranteed to impress! In this recipe, the velvety Honey Goat Cheese Filling rests beneath fanned slices of spiced pear, all perfectly wrapped in a flaky galette crust and topped with toasted almonds for a little crunch. This sophisticated dessert hits every craving.

Pear Honey and Goat Cheese Galette

Makes 6 galettes

Ingredients:

Marinated Pears (see Baker’s Tip)

3½ cups dry white wine (one standard bottle)

1 cup granulated sugar

3 cinnamon sticks

4 cloves

2 star anise

3 pears, peeled, halved, and cored

Galette dough

2½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¾ teaspoon salt

1 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

4 to 8 tablespoons ice water

Honey Goat Cheese Filling

½ cup plain goat cheese

2 tablespoons liquid honey Pinch of salt

Assembly

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

2 to 4 tablespoons liquid honey

½ cup toasted slivered almonds

Leaves from 2 sprigs fresh thyme

Directions:

Marinated Pears

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring the wine, sugar, cinnamon, cloves, and star anise to a simmer. Transfer the wine mixture to a medium heatproof bowl. Place the pears in the liquid. Let cool to room temperature. Remove the pears from the marinade and thinly slice. Set aside.

Galette dough

In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Whisk to combine. Using your fingers or a pastry cutter, cut in the butter until the pieces are the size of peas. Add 4 tablespoons of the

water. Gently mix with a fork in a turning motion until the dough looks rough and shaggy. Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if needed, being careful not to overmix. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface. Knead just until it sticks together. Shape the dough into a ½-inch-thick disc. Wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and place in the fridge to chill for 1 hour.

Honey Goat Cheese Filling

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the goat cheese, honey, and salt on medium-high speed for 2 minutes. Scrape the bowl and paddle. Cream for 1 minute. Cover and set aside.

Assembly

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Transfer the chilled Galette Dough to a clean, floured work surface. Flour the top of the dough. Use a large rolling pin to roll out a circle ⅛ inch thick. Use a 5-inch round cutter to cut 6 circles in the dough. Transfer 3 circles to each prepared baking sheet. Using a large scoop, place one scoop of Honey Goat Cheese Filling in the centre of each round. Use the back of a spoon to spread it evenly, leaving a 1-inch ring of dough around the edge. Cover the Honey Goat Cheese Filling with 2 layers of slightly overlapping pears. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and water. Pass the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, using a spatula to press it through, to break up the egg and create a smooth mixture. Brush the egg wash on the exposed dough edges of each galette. Reserve the remaining egg wash. Gently fold one edge of the exposed pie dough over the filling. Move in a circle around the filling, folding a small edge of dough in toward the middle each time, gently pinching the exterior edges together to secure the filling inside. Place the galettes in the fridge for 30 minutes. Brush the remaining egg wash onto the edges of the dough and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the edges and bottoms of the galettes are golden brown. Let cool on the baking sheets. To serve, top with a drizzle of honey, a sprinkle of almonds, and some fresh thyme leaves. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days, then in the fridge for up to 2 more days.

Baker’s Tip: For a deeper spice flavour, marinate the pears for up to 24 hours before use. After the pear and wine mixture has cooled to room temperature, transfer the pears to an airtight container and place in the fridge until ready to use.