Shoshi the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Shoshi, a graceful 9-year-old lady with a heart as soft as her whiskers and a soul made for serene companionship. Recently surrendered when her family moved, Shoshi may be a little unsure in the shelter, but behind those cautious eyes lies a treasure trove of love waiting to be shared.

Once you’ve earned her trust, Shoshi reveals her sweet and gentle side, one that thrives in quiet moments and gentle interactions. She’s the perfect blend of independence and affection-happy to explore her space yet equally thrilled to settle in beside you for a cosy evening.

If you’re seeking a calm, loyal companion who will fill your home with warmth and quiet comfort, Shoshi is ready to share her heart with you. Could this lovely lady be the missing piece in your life?

Shoshi

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 9 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

