Savoury Syracuse Salt Potatoes by Chef Kip Hendry

A versatile favourite from our neighbours in New York. Originally enjoyed by Irish immigrants working the Salt mines. Great for all occasions as a side, BBQs, potlucks, or just a snack. A crisp salty skin with the tenderest potato inside. They are irresistible!

Syracuse Salt Potatoes

Serving: 4-8

Time: 40 mins

Ingredients:

– 1.5 lbs New Potatoes (reds and yellows are my favorite)

– 1 1/2 cups Koshers salt.

– 1/2 lb Unsalted butter

– 1/4 bunch flat parsley

– 3 sticks tarragon

– 1 tsp red chili flakes

– black pepper to taste

– You’ll need a a 8L pot filled 3/4 the way with water

Directions:

1. Add salt and potatoes and bring to boil on high for 35 minutes. Careful not to pierce or tear the skins.

2. Strain the potatoes and let dry on a baking sheet. Be sure not to rinse or pile them as the Salt will not crystallize on skin.

3. As the potatoes are boiling pick the leaves off of stems of parsley and tarragon.

4. Chop semi-fine both herbs and toss the stems away.

5. Melt butter in a small sauce pot on low.

6. Add herbs, chili’s, pepper to butter.

7. Careful not to brown or boil butter, simmer for 10 mins.

Ready to serve!

To plate 8-10 potatoes a serving and drizzle butter over top, or a ramikan of mixed butter on the side for dipping.

Party style:

Pile potatoes in serving bowl with a bowl for dipping on the side, Have dinner picks on the side for dipping potatoes.

By Chef Kip Hendry:

Executive Chef @EmmetRay, @TheDockEllis, @AviaryBrewpub Currently specializing in North American Cuisine and In-House Butchery.