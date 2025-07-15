Snaps the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Are you looking for a gentle, well-behaved, and incredibly sweet companion? Then look no further than Snaps, a delightful girl with a heart of gold! This quiet charmer is a dream on the leash, enjoying leisurely strolls with an amazing loose-leash walk and handler focus. She’s perfected the art of the “solicited head pet,” gently nudging you for those much-loved scratches.

Snaps is a smart cookie who knows her manners, mastering commands like “sit” and “paw.” While she might have a soft spot for tasty human snacks (who can blame her!), her true love is liver treats – they’re the key to her heart (and her flawless retrieve and return!).

This resilient girl handles new situations like a pro. She’s shown remarkable calm when another dog reacted to her, demonstrating her unflappable nature. Snaps loves to stretch her legs with some fun zoomies in the park and enjoys a good game of fetch. She’s also starting to show a lovely interest in meeting new people and pups, eager to say hello!

If you’re ready to welcome a strong, loving, and gentle companion into your home, Snaps is waiting to steal your heart. Come meet this amazing girl today!

Snaps

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 2 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

