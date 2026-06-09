Eli the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Eli, a sweet, handsome boy with a heart of gold and an extremely expressive personality!

This clever guy is a true toy enthusiast who loves to proudly carry a favourite toy in his mouth on walks, show off his impressive “down” command, and play enthusiastic games of fetch and tug-of-war. While Eli can start his days with a burst of high-energy excitement, which leads to some jumpiness and pulling, he settles beautifully into a calm, loose-leash stroll once he gets his initial energy out or works with treats. He does well around distractions, showing focus by calmly ignoring bikes, people, and even other dogs reacting to him out on his walks.

Eli is looking for a patient adopter who can continue his reward-based training and appreciate his affectionate, reassurance-seeking nature, promising to be an incredibly loyal, fun-loving, and rewarding addition to the family!

Eli

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 year

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Brown / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.