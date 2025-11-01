Madrid the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Madrid is a charming and spirited young cat who balances playfulness with just the right amount of independence. When you first meet him, he might be perched gracefully on his favourite cat tree, quietly observing with those intelligent eyes of his. But don’t be fooled-once he feels comfortable, his curiosity and personality shine through. A sprinkle of catnip or the gentle swish of a feather wand is all it takes for him to leap into action, darting around the room with enthusiasm and focus.

Madrid loves a good game and is especially fond of wand toys, chasing after them with surprising agility and excitement. He’s also affectionate in his own way, approaching for head pets and rubbing up against your legs when he’s in the mood for connection. He enjoys attention and companionship, though he’ll let you know when he’s had enough with a polite swish of his tail. He appreciates gentle handling and a calm environment where he can engage with his person at his own pace.

There’s something deeply endearing about Madrid’s mix of confidence and sensitivity. He startles at sudden noises but quickly recovers, showing that he’s learning to trust and settle into his surroundings. With a bit of patience and understanding, you’ll get to see the sweet, playful side that makes him so special-his little head bumps, his soft purrs, and his curious habit of following you around the room just to be part of the action.

Madrid would thrive in a home that understands and appreciates cats with personality-someone who enjoys both playtime and quiet companionship. Give him the space to be himself, and he’ll reward you with affection, amusement, and the kind of friendship that grows deeper every day.

Madrid

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 13 Years 1 Month

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.