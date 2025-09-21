Recipe for Asparagus Flans with Parmigiano Reggiano Sauce

Delicate asparagus flans are elevated with a silky Parmigiano Reggiano sauce, creating a refined balance of earthy and cheesy flavours. Nestled in crisp kataifi pastry, each flan is both elegant and comforting, making it perfect for a stunning starter or light main course. The saffron-infused sauce adds a subtle warmth, making every bite a harmonious blend of textures and taste.

Asparagus Flans with Parmigiano Reggiano Sauce

Ingredients:

600 g asparagus

375 g cream

450 g eggs

225 g Parmigiano Reggiano

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Butter, to taste

Flour

For Fondue

250 g cream

250 g milk

20 g cornflour

Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

0.02 g saffron powder

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Kataifi pastry

Butter spray

Directions: