Recipe for Asparagus Flans with Parmigiano Reggiano Sauce

Delicate asparagus flans are elevated with a silky Parmigiano Reggiano sauce, creating a refined balance of earthy and cheesy flavours. Nestled in crisp kataifi pastry, each flan is both elegant and comforting, making it perfect for a stunning starter or light main course. The saffron-infused sauce adds a subtle warmth, making every bite a harmonious blend of textures and taste.
Asparagus Flans with Parmigiano Reggiano Sauce
Ingredients:
- 600 g asparagus
- 375 g cream
- 450 g eggs
- 225 g Parmigiano Reggiano
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- Butter, to taste
- Flour
For Fondue
- 250 g cream
- 250 g milk
- 20 g cornflour
- Parmigiano Reggiano, grated
- 0.02 g saffron powder
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- Kataifi pastry
- Butter spray
Directions:
- Wash the asparagus and cut off the tough part of the stems. Cut into pieces, keep the spears and place the rest in a blender with cream, salt and pepper. Then whisk the Parmigiano Reggiano and eggs into the blended mixture.
- Grease the individual moulds and dust with flour. Spoon in the mixture to fill the moulds 3/4 of the way. Arrange the asparagus spears on top. Allow to rest for an hour in the refrigerator or freezer.
- In the meantime, cut the kataifi pastry into long strips. Grease with the butter spray. Form into pastry nests and place them on an oven tray lined with baking paper.
- To make the fondue, blend the cornflour, salt, pepper with a mix of milk and cream. Heat up to boiling point, mixing continuously. Add saffron powder. Once the mixture is boiling, lower the heat and add a generous amount of grated Parmigiano Reggiano. When the cheese has melted, remove from the heat and blend the sauce with a handheld blender to remove any lumps. Cover the sauce with cling film until ready to use.
- Bake the flans at 200°C for 9-11 minutes and the kataifi pastry nests for 2-3 minutes.
- Place a little fondue on each plate, arrange a flan and a pastry nest on top.