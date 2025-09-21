Recipe for Asparagus Flans with Parmigiano Reggiano Sauce

September 21, 2025 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Delicate asparagus flans are elevated with a silky Parmigiano Reggiano sauce, creating a refined balance of earthy and cheesy flavours. Nestled in crisp kataifi pastry, each flan is both elegant and comforting, making it perfect for a stunning starter or light main course. The saffron-infused sauce adds a subtle warmth, making every bite a harmonious blend of textures and taste.

Recipe for Asparagus Flans

Asparagus Flans with Parmigiano Reggiano Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 600 g asparagus
  • 375 g cream
  • 450 g eggs
  • 225 g Parmigiano Reggiano
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • Butter, to taste
  • Flour

For Fondue

  • 250 g cream
  • 250 g milk
  • 20 g cornflour
  • Parmigiano Reggiano, grated
  • 0.02 g saffron powder
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • Kataifi pastry
  • Butter spray

Directions:

  1. Wash the asparagus and cut off the tough part of the stems. Cut into pieces, keep the spears and place the rest in a blender with cream, salt and pepper. Then whisk the Parmigiano Reggiano and eggs into the blended mixture.
  2. Grease the individual moulds and dust with flour. Spoon in the mixture to fill the moulds 3/4 of the way. Arrange the asparagus spears on top. Allow to rest for an hour in the refrigerator or freezer.
  3. In the meantime, cut the kataifi pastry into long strips. Grease with the butter spray. Form into pastry nests and place them on an oven tray lined with baking paper.
  4. To make the fondue, blend the cornflour, salt, pepper with a mix of milk and cream. Heat up to boiling point, mixing continuously. Add saffron powder. Once the mixture is boiling, lower the heat and add a generous amount of grated Parmigiano Reggiano. When the cheese has melted, remove from the heat and blend the sauce with a handheld blender to remove any lumps. Cover the sauce with cling film until ready to use.
  5. Bake the flans at 200°C for 9-11 minutes and the kataifi pastry nests for 2-3 minutes.
  6. Place a little fondue on each plate, arrange a flan and a pastry nest on top.

 

About Demian Vernieri 833 Articles
Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.
Instagram LinkedIn

Related Articles