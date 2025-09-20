Dandelion the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Dandelion is a delicate, soft-spoken girl who’s had a tough start but hasn’t lost her sweet spirit. Stick-thin and clearly having missed a few meals, this lovely lady is currently focused on getting her strength back, but even in her fragile state, she’s all heart.

When we met, she softly meowed and walked right up to me, asking for some gentle affection. After a few loving pets, she quietly curled back up in her cozy box, content and calm. She isn’t one for rowdy play, but she loves a soft voice, a gentle hand, and a tasty treat (Chef’s Dinner, green can, seems to be a hit!).

Dandelion is a truly tender soul, sweet, kind, and quiet. She’d thrive in a calm, patient home where she can feel safe, be gently doted on, and slowly blossom into the relaxed, loved cat she deserves to be.

Give her a cozy corner, some snacks, and your softest words-and she’ll give you her quiet little heart.

Dandelion

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 13 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

