“A Day in The Life” with Actor and Producer Liz Johnston

April 19, 2023 Demian Vernieri Arts, Performing Arts

A cross between Katharine Hepburn and Lucille Ball. That’s Liz Johnston. Watching her onstage, you’ll probably wonder if she’s from a different time and place — who is this woman? And how dare she make me laugh so hard? Liz is an actor, improviser, and producer, born and raised in Toronto. She started improvising at the age of 12 and has since become one of Canada’s top improv talents. I was lucky enough to meet Liz at The Bad Dog Theatre Company where she’s performed in a slew of productions, sweeping up multiple “Best Improviser” awards. One night as I was leaving the theatre, she stopped me and said, “Don’t go home! Let’s do shots!”. How could I resist the disarming warmth and contagious joy of this lively redhead? I couldn’t, so I stayed, and we became friends.

Performing isn’t the only place Liz excels. She is whip-smart and can run circles around anyone solving crossword puzzles or escaping escape rooms. She is the product of her fierce and thoughtful mother, Joan Johnston, whom Liz sadly lost this year. Under Joan’s tutelage, Liz has become one of the most capable, fearless, and well-rounded people I know.

When Liz isn’t on stage or making plans with one of her 17 active friend groups (each with their own text thread), you can find her deep in a book or hanging out with her loving husband, Connor Low and their adorable dog, Palmer.

-Written by Nadine Djoury, dear pal and amazing comedian

Liz Johnston
The wonderful cast of Jingle Bell Ruckus in our new space ‘Theatre ‘73’ at 1 York St
Liz Johnston
Our amazing cast photo shot by Dahlia Katz for Entrances & Exits. We shot this in my family home just a week before I had to sell it, so I love that I get a wonderful keepsake of my home
My happy place. I inherited this construction project this year after my mum passed. I am so proud of the project of ours that I was able to finish it and have a place to remember her
Liz Johnston – artist
Important content of my dog Palmer and her favourite toys… tomatoes
Back when I was teaching Mitch Marner how to play hockey
Liz Johnston
A photo stolen from a BeReal that one of our cast members Conor Bradbury took of Ruth and I during rehearsal. Please expect many coats
Liz Johnston
A photo from our wedding last year, our first anniversary happens smack in the middle of the run of our shows this month!

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I live in Seaton Village, but generally say the Annex since it’s more recognizable. I got lucky years ago finding an apartment on Palmerston Ave., my favourite street in the city, and have lived there now for almost a decade! We even named our dog Palmer after the street – very original, we thought, until we met another palmer from down the block.

What do you do?

I’m an actor, improviser, writer and producer. Sometimes I also host trivia!

What are you currently working on?

I am currently remounting my favourite show, an improvised farce called Entrances & Exits, which I created with Ruth Goodwin years ago. We have performed it several times, at the Fringe where it won best of the fest in 2018, and Toronto Sketchfest, but this time we are so excited to bring a holiday version to the Tarragon theatre.

Where can we find your work?

Right now I’m mostly on stage at either the Tarragon or Second City!

Tickets for Entrances & Exits can be found here.

Tickets for Jingle Bell Ruckus can be found here.

 

 

About Demian Vernieri 443 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
