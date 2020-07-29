“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Actor Chase Tang

Chase Tang was born & raised in Taipei, Taiwan. His family of 5 ……. mom, dad & 2 older brothers immigrated to Bedford, Nova Scotia in 1994. Over the next 12 years his life was everything hockey until 2006 he decided to move on with the next chapter of his life & relocate to Ontario & there he enrolled in the Marketing Management program at the University of Guelph.

Prior to acting, Chase was a successful corporate executive & thus did not have any formal training in theatre or performing arts of any sort. He took his first ever acting class in May 2016. Over the next 36 months from 2016 – 2019 he was in acting classes 3-4 times per week & also doing private coaching to improve his acting abilities. He struggle for a very long time to secure representation in Toronto & finally caught a break & booked his first role & joined Actra in August 2018.

The past 12 months, Chase has been featured & appeared on Global News, CBC, CTV, Toronto Star, The Hollywood Reporter, Yahoo News, amongst other media outlets. Aside from acting & entertainment, he is an active Advocate for Mental Health & is passionate in helping individuals who are suffering, struggling & currently living with Mental Illness.

What ‘hood are you in?

I am all over GTA, I know every corner like the back of my hand. I have spent a lot of time in my car & since 2016 I’ve lived in Markham, North York, Richmond Hill & Scarborough. I travel to Downtown Toronto for work at least 4 times per week. Lastly in every major “area” of Toronto I know at least 3 restaurants I am obsessed with dining at.

What do you do?

I am an Actor, Mental Health Advocate, Philanthropist, Global Spokesperson for Taiwanese Boba Tea Brand – Presotea & most recently a Fiancé.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently working on improving all aspects of my life, working with my LA & Toronto representation in getting more work, growing my social media following, collaborating with Hong Fook Mental Health Foundation to raise more money & awareness for Mental Health. Exercising more & eating healthier, carving out time to connect with my family & working on being a better partner / fiancé / future husband.

Where can we find your work?

Catch me on Netflix Super-Hero Series – Jupiter’s Legacy.