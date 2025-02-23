Recipe for French Onion Gnocchi Soup

This French Onion Gnocchi Soup is a comforting twist on a classic, featuring caramelized onions, soft gnocchi, and melted cheese. Made with Mazola® Canola Oil, this rich and flavorful soup is easy for beginners and perfect for a cosy meal. Ready in just 90 minutes, it’s a warm, satisfying dish for any occasion!
French Onion Gnocchi Soup
Serves: 4
Total Time: 1 hour 30 mins
Ingredients:
- 4 tbsp Mazola Canola Oil
- 5 medium/large yellow or red onions, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 3 ½ cups vegetable broth
- 2 tsp fresh thyme
- 2 cups packaged gnocchi
- 1 cup grated gruyere or parmesan
Directions:
- In a pan on medium heat, add Mazola Canola Oil, onion, salt, pepper, and sugar.
- Cook uncovered, about 45-50 minutes, stirring occasionally until golden brown and caramelized.
- Once the onions are golden brown, increase the heat to high. Add the broth and let simmer so you can scrape the onion away from the bottom of the pan.
- Cook gnocchi according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- Transfer the onions, broth, gnocchi and thyme to a soup pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer and cook for about 20 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to broil and set the oven rack close to the top.
- Place 4 medium ramekin dishes on a baking sheet and fill with the soup. Top with cheese and bake until bubbling about 2-3 minutes.
- Allow to cool slightly before serving.