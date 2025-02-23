Recipe for French Onion Gnocchi Soup

This French Onion Gnocchi Soup is a comforting twist on a classic, featuring caramelized onions, soft gnocchi, and melted cheese. Made with Mazola® Canola Oil, this rich and flavorful soup is easy for beginners and perfect for a cosy meal. Ready in just 90 minutes, it’s a warm, satisfying dish for any occasion!

French Onion Gnocchi Soup

Serves: 4

Total Time: 1 hour 30 mins



Ingredients:

4 tbsp Mazola Canola Oil

5 medium/large yellow or red onions, thinly sliced

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

3 ½ cups vegetable broth

2 tsp fresh thyme

2 cups packaged gnocchi

1 cup grated gruyere or parmesan

Directions: