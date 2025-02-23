Recipe for French Onion Gnocchi Soup

February 23, 2025 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

This French Onion Gnocchi Soup is a comforting twist on a classic, featuring caramelized onions, soft gnocchi, and melted cheese. Made with Mazola® Canola Oil, this rich and flavorful soup is easy for beginners and perfect for a cosy meal. Ready in just 90 minutes, it’s a warm, satisfying dish for any occasion!

Recipe for French Onion Gnocchi Soup

French Onion Gnocchi Soup

Serves: 4
Total Time: 1 hour 30 mins

Ingredients:

  • 4 tbsp Mazola Canola Oil
  • 5 medium/large yellow or red onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 3 ½ cups vegetable broth
  • 2 tsp fresh thyme
  • 2 cups packaged gnocchi
  • 1 cup grated gruyere or parmesan

Directions:

  1. In a pan on medium heat, add Mazola Canola Oil, onion, salt, pepper, and sugar.
  2. Cook uncovered, about 45-50 minutes, stirring occasionally until golden brown and caramelized.
  3. Once the onions are golden brown, increase the heat to high. Add the broth and let simmer so you can scrape the onion away from the bottom of the pan.
  4. Cook gnocchi according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
  5. Transfer the onions, broth, gnocchi and thyme to a soup pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer and cook for about 20 minutes.
  6. Preheat the oven to broil and set the oven rack close to the top.
  7. Place 4 medium ramekin dishes on a baking sheet and fill with the soup. Top with cheese and bake until bubbling about 2-3 minutes.
  8. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

 

About Demian Vernieri 733 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
Instagram

Related Articles