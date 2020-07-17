“Five Minutes With” Toronto Multi-Disciplinary Artist Romana

A self-taught multi-disciplinary artist inspired by the human condition, the cosmos, our ancestors and the spaces in between – Romana experiments with several mediums to express her journey as a woman of colour in Toronto. A true artist, Romana is a singer/songwriter, painter, installation artist and experience designer. As an expressionist and artist, Romana feels that it is her responsibility to use her art as a platform for awareness. Her music specifically lends a voice to the issues and ideas that are important to her and the many diverse communities she belongs to. Romana’s music addresses identity, belonging and healing. Topics that are not often addressed in the mainstream, Romana’s messages are made accessible and easily consumable through smooth 90s R&B-inspired sounds. Her musical style is definitely a reflection of her experience growing up in a desi household in the 90s. As an experience designer and installation artist, you can expect that any live show or live stream she puts on will definitely be unique and truly something you have never experienced before. Her unique experiences and installations have already been featured in People Magazine, TorontoLife, VICE and the Toronto Star. Romana is changing the way we view artists today and giving people everywhere permission to do it all.

Name: Romana

Genre: R&B

Founded: I think I came out my momma singing

# of Albums: About to drop my EP – stay tuned!

Latest Release: Holding Space – listen to it here.

Latest Single: Holding Space – listen to it here.

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

South Indian Dosa Mahal

Favourite band as a teenager:

Destiny’s Child

Favourite band now:

BadBadNotGood

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I Saw The Sign – Ace of Base

Live Show Ritual:

Singing Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You – definitely warms up the vocals

Favourite local artist:

Melanie Fiona

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees Nachos, hold the meat

Queen or College St?

Queen St. all day long, west of the park!

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods! I have been going there since I moved to the city, I love the energy there, especially during the summer.

EP or LP?

EP for sure. I prefer to consume less at a time and really do deep into each track.

Early bird or night owl?

Definitely a night owl – it is 2:55 am right now as I am writing this

Road or studio?

I am happy as long as I am singing to be honest

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti all day long

Where can we follow you?

@romanakassam on Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

Every Wednesday at 8 pm EST, I have been hosting a conversation and performance on Instagram Live for 35-45 mins called Holding Space. My intention is to discuss boundaries, the importance of self-care and space during times of crisis, and everything in between, with inspiring human beings who are open and authentic. Tune in and follow @romanakassam on Instagram for updates.