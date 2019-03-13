On my latest visit to the City of Toronto Archives, I found a ton of great images of people playing golf over the past 100+ years. From club houses to putting greens, these images show the clubs, the people, the outfits and the grounds of the sport’s past here in Toronto. Let us know what you notice in this curated collection of old golf photographs from the City of Toronto Archives.
1907 – Golfers and caddy
1908-09 – Female athletes
1913 – Cummings plays 16th hole of Lambton Club
1913 – Evans playing 7th hole, Lambton
1915 – 1930 – Cathy Christie golfing
1920 – 40 – W. Freeman dressed for golf
1920 – 40 – W. Freeman golfing
1920 – 1940 – Golfer George Cummings
1922 – October 24 – Golf – Lambton golf links
1923 – August 4th – Lakeview Golf Club, Sarazen’s punched clubs
1923 – June 21 – Lakeview Golf Club, George Lyon, driving off
1923 – June 25 – Lakeview Golf Club, club-house
1925 – May 2 – Boys playing golf on Kennedy Avenue
1926 – June 24 – Toronto Golf, clubhouse
1928 – July 24 – Rosedale Golf, Prof. D. R. Keyes, U. of T., informal
1928 – July 26 – Rosedale Golf, Joe Turnessa, action
1928 – July 26 – Rosedale Golf, Aubrey Boomer, Paris, France, action
1929 – Jack Nash in the final, Ontario Amateur Golf tournament, Scarborough Golf Club
1930 – June 14 – Golf course, Hanlan’s Point
1930 – September 10 – Mississauga Golf 25th anniversary, J.C. Anner, Geo. Hawkins, Islington, Thos. Rennie, Rosedale
1931 – Walter Hagen (left) wins Canadian Open
1931 – Walter Hagen wins Canadian Open Golf
1949 – may 22 – St.George Golf, Bob Gray putting the second green
1949 – May 22 – Toronto Ladies’ Golf 25th Anniversary, [Wilius] Tart, Mona Clarke
1949 – MAY 22 – Toronto Ladies’ Golf 25th Anniversary, putting green
1949 – MY 22 – Toronto Ladies’ Golf 25th Anniversary, Matt Brown president
1949 – My 22 – Toronto Ladies’ Golf 25th Anniversary, May Phyllis, Phyllis Moore, [Leane] Norton, June Walton
1949 – MY 22 – Toronto Ladies’ Golf 25th Anniversary, Violet Hubbard, Alison Pocock, Ruth Lauf, Mary Chapin
1949 – My 30 – St.George Golf, Charles Watson, Bob Gray
1949 – My 30 – St.George Golf, Gord [Beydson] uphill, Bob Gray beside 1949 – MY 30 – St.George Golf, Rick Young, Gord [Beydson], Bob Gray, Bob Cunningham
1950? – Golf group
1950? – Golf group with cigarette sellers
1950? – Golfer
1950? – Golfer 2
1950? – Golf Photographs
1950? – Golf Photographs
1950? – Golf Photographs
1950? – Golfer with boy
1950? – Gold photographs
1956? – Unidentified golf group
