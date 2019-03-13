“A Day in the Life” with Toronto actor Amalia Williamson

Amalia Williamson was born with an artist’s soul and a pixie’s spirit. A super star from birth (being the first born child and grand child) she was used to basking in the unparalleled centre of undivided universal attention. World domination was surely to follow. But her parents were clearly not living the same playbook. Three siblings followed and Lia had to learn to share the lime light and change her course from world domination to household politics. Currently she is engaged in a fierce household battle for the love and affection of a furry four legged addition to the home named Daisy. There will be blood.

In grade school she was a living victim of Mean Girls. She buried herself in other realms, mainly in the pages of books. This verbal visionary naturally grew into illustrious illustrations and colourful canvases. Gradually she has ventured from the tangible to the intangible realm of digital worlds and the big screen.

Despite her pixie – like stature and nature Lia has also proven to be a powerhouse behind the scenes. At Sheridan’s Bachelor of Film and Television, Lia has proven to be an accomplished director and screenwriter. Thanks to Armstrong Acting Studios for coaxing out the artists’ soul and thanks to Ambition Talent Agency for promoting the pixie.

-Written by: Her loving and crazy aunt, Lilian Meyer

***

What ‘hood are you in?

I am currently, and have always resided in the town of Oakville. I was born here in 1994, and live with my parents, Stew and Diane, my three younger siblings, Holly, Ricky, Sam, and my dog, Daisy.

What do you do?

I am an actor! I have wanted to act since I was old enough to convince my parents that it wasn’t just a phase. But I’m also finishing my last semester of the Bachelor of Film and Television program at Sheridan College. I am enrolled in the writing and directing stream there, and have always wanted to be successful in all three fields, writing, directing, and acting.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently finishing up my final film made in school, which i produced, wrote, and directed. I am working in the early stages of writing my very first feature film, and just got on board with directing a short film that is being produced in conjunction with Sheridan College, and a few other film schools in Atlanta. Acting wise, I am still auditioning, and awaiting my next project!

Where can we find your work?

My short films are all online, on my Vimeo account! The movie I had the pleasure of acting in, Level 16, is premiering in theatres March 15th. Northern Rescue, the show I shot over the summer, is also premiering on CBC Gem March 1st. So I have some exciting releases coming out and I can’t wait for everyone to see!