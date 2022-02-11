“Five Minutes With” pop-style artist, Sabrina Sapal

Sabrina Sapal is a versatile, pop-style artist who was drawn to music’s ability to build bridges between East and West. Her own edgy flare and urban vibe, works to create a sound that’s vibrant, hip, and distinctly her own.

Sabrina Sapal took to music at a young age and began singing at local events with live bands and orchestras. She trained to play western instruments like the tuba and clarinet. She also plays an array of South Asian and Middle Eastern instruments, which she has taught herself.

Well-versed in a range of musical genres, and with a passion to spread her musical works is fueled by her fiery creativity. She is the epitome of a musical bridge-builder.

Earlier in 2021, Sabrina released her first international song, ‘Maharaja’ with a European-based record label, ‘Thrace Music.’ And featured by the North American-based record label Tendance Music.

Sabrina Sapal is an experienced songwriter and is part of the ‘Nashville Songwriters Association International.’ Other hit songs of Sabrina are ‘Mast Malang’ and ‘Shauq Marran Da.’ ‘Mast Malang’ was released by Mad 4 Music and is a song which uses South Asian and Middle Eastern elements. ‘Shauq Marran Da’ is a Sufi-dubstep song that was released by Times Music. Both songs have crossed millions of views on YouTube. Each one of Sabrina’s songs is of a different genre. No two songs are alike as she always provides an element of surprise with each release. Her next projects are in progress and are currently shooting in California.

Name:

Sabrina Sapal

Genre:

Pop, World, and EDM

Founded:

2019

Last Single:

Maharaja

Last Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Many, but mostly Justin Timberlake and Timbaland.

Favourite musician now:

Tough. Too many to choose from!

Guilty pleasure song:

Toxic by Britney Spears

Live show ritual:

I don’t eat anything except oranges one day before the show, warm up my vocal chords, wear chapstick to avoid chapped lips while singing, enter the stage with my right foot, give my respect to the stage and musicians by bowing, say a prayer to myself, and take a deep breath.

Favourite local musician:

If I’m talking about my North-American-born Desi community, I would say ‘The PropheC.’ He is from Canada.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl. All my creativity happens at night when everyone’s asleep.

Road or studio?

Both. I am inspired in hotel rooms, studios, in the shower, everywhere! You name it.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Yes! I have a Pop Ballad single releasing soon called ‘Shattered.’

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Twitter | TikTok | Facebook

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Not a particular restaurant. There’s only one type of cuisine I must have whenever I’m in Toronto and that’s Hakka food (Indo-Chinese food).

Favourite street in Toronto:

My favourite area is Yonge-Dundas square, of course! It is full of life and diversity. I love going there in the summer. It is interesting in the winter after heavy snowfall at 2 AM. The roads are empty and quiet. It’s peaceful and beautiful.

Favourite park in Toronto:

To be honest, I haven’t visited many parks in Toronto. Now I have something new to do next time.

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

Roger’s Centre. Hands down!

Favourite music store in Toronto:

I don’t have a favourite one, but I can say when I’ve needed last-minute equipment before a show in Toronto, the music stores have helped a lot (i.e. a music stand).