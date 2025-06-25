For coffee lovers who care about quality but also want a quick and convenient brew, the Luxe Café might be the most impressive machine to hit the countertop in years.

Combining espresso, drip coffee, cold brew, and milk frothing into one compact device, it promises café-level drinks, without the usual learning curve or clutter. Impressively, it even has built-in options for plant-based milk frothing, just a quick tap of a button.

After a few weeks of use, we’re more than impressed—and rethinking our daily coffee runs altogether. (We can’t help but wonder if our barista misses us.)

Effortless setup, no barista required

Unboxing the Luxe Café was refreshingly simple. No apps, no Wi-Fi, no guesswork. With a few prompts from the comprehensive Starter Kit, we were brewing in minutes.

Luxe’s Barista Assist Technology recommends the right grind size, adjusts pressure and temperature, and helps you dial in your dose. For anyone who’s ever fumbled with a semi-automatic espresso machine, this system is a relief.

And with a built-in grinder, fresh beans are just a button away. No more switching between machines or dealing with countertop clutter.

Coffeehouse favourites at home

Over the past few weeks, the Luxe Café has taken over our entire coffee routine—replacing the French press, mocha pot, frother, grinder, and drip machine in one go. From bold morning espressos to chilled afternoon cold brews, it handles it all with surprising consistency.

The frothing system deserves its own praise. One button, and it consistently produces velvety foam for lattes and airy froth for cappuccinos. Hot or cold, thick or light—the Luxe Café nailed it every time. We started wondering if our local barista has noticed we haven’t been by in a while.

What works well

• Brews espresso, drip, and cold brew with zero fuss

• Built-in grinder for fresh beans

• One-touch milk frothing (hot or cold, dairy or vegan alternative)

• Clean, compact design with a small footprint

• Self-cleaning function = minimal maintenance

What to keep in mind

• At $699.99, it’s an investment

• No smart features or app integration (though some may prefer that)

• Limited to one drink at a time—great for individuals, less ideal for big households

Final thoughts

The Luxe Café makes it easy to craft café-grade drinks at home without the mess, guesswork, or bulky equipment. It’s well-designed, intuitive, and genuinely changes the way you experience your morning brew. We may miss the chatter of our favourite downtown Toronto coffee shop—but honestly, we don’t miss the lineups.

The Luxe Café is available now for $699.99 on the Ninja Canada website.