Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Jordan Trafford

Jordan Trafford is a Toronto-based comedian who began his comedy journey in 2018 by taking a Level 1 stand-up class at Second City. Known for his self-deprecating humour, Jordan has performed on the Los Angeles Roast Battle, where he emerged victorious, and is proud of crafting jokes that resonate deeply with local audiences.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I am a self-deprecating comic that can be best described as someone else.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Eddie Murphy, particularly in Delirious.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Steven Wright

What is your pre-show ritual?

I drink lots of tea and say my set out loud in my house while pacing in my living room.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I really enjoy performing at the Comedy Lab because it’s small, intimate, and I usually do well there.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I wrote a joke about the Toronto Maple leafs drinking Starbucks coffee bacausenits the only way to get their name on a cup. I’m proud of that joke because it was mentioned on Breakfast Television during the hockey playoffs.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I like to watch comedy live. I really enjoy seeing other comics at local open mics

Tell us a joke about your city.

Toronto is so expensive to live now, bachelor apartments come with bachelors.

Where can we follow you?

Threads

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Check out Evan Dubois. A great musical act and all-around super funny guy.