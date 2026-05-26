Sosa the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Sosa is a vibrant and affectionate companion who brings a sense of joyful energy to every adventure. She is a natural athlete who truly thrives when she has the space to run and explore the world at a brisk pace. When it is time for some one-on-one affection, her enthusiasm is impossible to miss. She becomes a wiggly, squirmy bundle of happiness, leaning into every pet with a level of excitement that shows just how much she values human connection. This spirited nature makes her a delightful partner for anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle and a dog who wears her heart on her sleeve.

On the leash, Sosa is a focused explorer who navigates her surroundings with a keen sense of curiosity. While she can be a bit eager to reach the next interesting scent or sight, she is remarkably food-motivated, which makes her a dream to engage with during outdoor excursions. She listens well to her handler and shows a wonderful ability to focus even when there is a lot going on around her. While she occasionally displays a thoughtful or observant nature in busy environments, she remains largely relaxed and composed, often choosing to observe new people and other dogs with a polite and gentle interest.

This sweet girl is the perfect blend of a dedicated athlete and a cuddly best friend. Her ability to balance her high-energy outdoor persona with her deeply affectionate indoor side makes her a versatile and endearing companion. She is always ready to say hello to a new furry friend or settle in for a session of enthusiastic ear scratches. Sosa is looking for a home where her love for life will be celebrated and where she can continue to share her sweet, adventurous spirit with people who appreciate a dog with a true zest for living.

Sosa

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.