The Outaouais region in western Quebec is one of the most accessible and diverse road trip destinations in the province, sitting directly across the Ottawa River from Canada’s capital. It is a region where city and nature exist side by side, with Gatineau acting as the main urban hub while vast parks, rivers, lakes, wildlife areas, and small rural communities extend in every direction. Because of its location, it works especially well as a road trip base where you can move quickly between outdoor adventures, guided tours, and remote nature experiences all within a short driving distance.

For this trip, I explored a mix of the region’s highlights and stayed in unique accommodations spread across Gatineau, the Pontiac, and the Petite-Nation areas. The itinerary included wildlife parks, waterfalls, helicopter tours, nature reserves and guided local experiences, alongside stays in cabins, chalets, and off-grid escapes that showcase how varied the region really is.

To get around the region, I was able to access the GMC press fleet and borrow the 2026 GMC Terrain Denali. It turned out to be a solid fit for this type of road trip, offering a a mid-sized SUV with a comfortable interior, plenty of space for gear and equipment, and strong capability on rural roads and uneven terrain. That balance of comfort and durability made it especially practical for moving between paved highways around Gatineau and more remote destinations deeper in the Outaouais countryside.

What to Do in the Outaouais Region

This road trip brought together a mix of experiences across the region, from wildlife parks and waterfalls to guided tours, helicopter flights, spa visits, and private nature reserves. It also included a selection of accommodations ranging from lakeside chalets to off-grid glamping sites, showing how much variety the Outaouais offers for both short getaways and longer stays.

Parc Omega

Website: parcomega.ca

Parc Oméga is a wildlife safari park located near Montebello in the Outaouais region of Quebec. The park covers a large protected area of forest, lakes, and open land and is designed around a 12-kilometre self-drive route that visitors complete in their own vehicle. The experience allows guests to observe North American wildlife in natural-style habitats throughout the drive.

The main activity is the drive-through safari, where visitors can see and observe animals such as elk, deer, bison, wolves, bears, foxes, and wild boar. Certain species, especially deer and elk, may approach vehicles along the route, and carrots can be purchased or brought to feed them. The full drive typically takes around 1.5 to 3 hours depending on stops and traffic within the park.

In addition to the driving route, the park includes several walking areas and themed zones where visitors can get out of their vehicle.

These areas include short trails, picnic spaces, interpretive exhibits, and animal viewing sections. Seasonal activities are also offered, including guided bus tours, evening experiences, and immersive walking trails such as nighttime light installations.

The park also offers on-site accommodation, including chalets, cabins, and themed lodging located within or near wildlife areas. Dining options are available on site, along with a visitor centre and farm-style stops along the route.

This destination is best suited for families, couples, and travellers looking for an easy-access wildlife experience without hiking or long physical activity. It is also suitable for visitors who want a structured outdoor activity that works in all seasons and provides close-up animal viewing from the comfort of a vehicle.

Tanwen Animal Experience

Website: tanwen.qc.ca

Tanwen Animal Experience is a dog sledding and outdoor adventure site located in Montpellier in the Outaouais region. The main activity offered is guided dog sledding excursions through forest trails in the Petite-Nation area. Trips typically range from one-hour to longer experiences depending on the package selected, and visitors can either drive their own sled with a team of dogs or ride as a passenger depending on conditions and booking options.

The experience includes an introduction to the dogs, basic instruction on handling the sled, and guidance throughout the route from staff members. The trails pass through wooded terrain with a focus on learning the basics of traditional dog sledding in a natural setting. Some visits also include time at the kennel to meet the dogs and learn about their training and care.

The site operates as a working kennel with a full team of sled dogs and offers seasonal experiences primarily in winter when snow conditions allow for sledding. Activities are structured and guided, making it a controlled introduction to the sport rather than a self-guided experience.

This experience is best suited for visitors looking for an active winter outdoor activity that combines animal interaction with light adventure. It is commonly chosen by families, first-time dog sledding participants, and travellers looking for a hands-on experience in a natural forest environment.

Kenauk Nature Reserve

Website: kenauk.com

Kenauk Nature is a private wilderness reserve located near Montebello in the Outaouais region of Quebec. The site covers a large protected area of forest, lakes, and wildlife habitat and operates as both an outdoor activity destination and a chalet accommodation resort. It is known for being one of the largest private nature reserves in North America, with more than 60 lakes across the property.

The site offers a wide range of outdoor activities throughout the year. In the warmer months, visitors can access hiking trails, canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, cycling, mountain biking, rock climbing, fishing, swimming areas, and guided outdoor experiences such as survival workshops and shooting activities. In winter, the activities shift to snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, dog sledding, ice fishing, and winter hiking. Equipment rentals and guided experiences are available for many activities depending on the season.

Kenauk also offers accommodation in private lakeside chalets and cabins. These vary in size and level of comfort, with some being off-grid and more remote, while others include added amenities such as electricity and full kitchen facilities. Many chalets are located directly on private lakes, offering access to canoeing and fishing right from the doorstep.

This destination is best suited for travellers who want a fully immersive nature experience with a wide range of outdoor activities in a quiet, low-density environment. It is commonly chosen by couples, families, fishing and hunting enthusiasts, and groups looking for multi-day stays in a secluded natural setting.

Parc national de Plaisance

Website: sepaq.com

Parc national de Plaisance is a protected nature park located in the Outaouais region along the Ottawa River between Papineauville and Plaisance. The park covers wetlands, marshes, and riverfront ecosystems that are known for high biodiversity and large concentrations of birds, especially during migration seasons. It is part of the Sépaq network of Quebec national parks.

The park offers a range of outdoor activities including canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, cycling, hiking, and wildlife observation. The waterways and marshes are a central feature of the park, with calm conditions that make it suitable for beginner paddling and slow nature exploration. Several trails and boardwalks provide access to viewpoints over wetlands and natural habitats, with interpretive signage explaining the local ecosystem.

Parc national de Plaisance also offers camping and ready-to-camp accommodations such as yurts and cabins. Campsites are located in developed sectors with access to basic services, while some accommodations provide more comfort and shelter for longer stays. Seasonal activities and guided nature programs are also offered depending on the time of year.

This destination is best suited for visitors who want an easy-access nature experience focused on wildlife, water-based activities, and relaxed outdoor exploration. It is commonly visited by families, beginner outdoor users, and travellers looking for a quieter alternative to more mountainous or high-adventure parks.

Chutes Coulonge Park

Website: chutescoulonge.ca

Chutes Coulonge Park is a natural and historical attraction located in Mansfield-et-Pontefract in the Pontiac region of the Outaouais. The site is centred around the 42-metre Coulonge Falls and a canyon area that was historically used for logging operations during the 19th and 20th centuries. Today it operates as both a historical interpretation site and an outdoor adventure park.

The park offers several walking trails that lead to viewpoints of the falls and surrounding canyon. These trails include interpretive signage that explains the history of the logging industry and the log-driving system that once used the river. The main historical trail is a short hike with stairs and leads directly to the waterfall viewing area and small museum exhibits.

In addition to the trails, Chutes Coulonge also offers an aerial adventure park. This includes zipline courses over the canyon, a treetop obstacle course, and a via ferrata climbing route along the rock face. These activities are offered in structured packages and are designed for different skill levels depending on the experience selected.

The site also includes educational exhibits, picnic areas, and seasonal activities such as winter walking trails and snowshoeing.

This destination is best suited for visitors who want a combination of nature viewing and light adventure activities in one stop. It is commonly visited by families, school groups, and travellers looking for a short outdoor activity with both historical context and optional adrenaline-based experiences.

Aventure Outaouais

Website: aventureoutaouais.ca

Aventure Outaouais is a guided tour company based in Gatineau that offers all-inclusive day tours throughout the Outaouais region. The company focuses on curated experiences that combine transportation, a guide, activities, and meals depending on the specific tour package. Tours typically explore different parts of the region including Gatineau Park, the Pontiac wine and cider route, Petite Nation, and Ottawa–Gatineau urban areas.

The experiences vary by season and can include wine and cider tastings, brewery tours, nature walks, hiking excursions, cultural visits, and themed tours such as haunted tours or evening park experiences. Some itineraries focus on outdoor activities while others highlight local food producers, small businesses, and scenic viewpoints throughout the region.

The tours are structured as group experiences and are fully guided from start to finish. Transportation is included, which removes the need for visitors to plan routes or drive between locations. Food and select activities are also included depending on the package, making it a more structured and pre-planned way to explore the region.

This experience is suitable for visitors who want to see multiple highlights of the Outaouais in a single day without needing to organize logistics themselves. It is commonly chosen by first-time visitors, couples, and groups who prefer guided experiences or who do not have access to a vehicle.

Domaine Mont-Vézeau

Website: facebook.com

A hidden gem for wine lovers, this vineyard offers tastings with beautiful countryside views. It’s a relaxing way to spend an afternoon sipping local wines and enjoying the scenery. They also offer raspberry and strawberry picking for those looking to pick their own fresh fruits. It is located at the foot of Mont Vézeau in Petite Nation.

This place is perfect for those who want some simple things to do while being in nature. It is a great family activity for all ages. They also have pie!

Héli-Tremblant

Website: heli-tremblant.com

Héli-Tremblant offers helicopter sightseeing flights over the Outaouais, Gatineau, Ottawa, and nearby Laurentian landscapes depending on the route and package selected. Flights typically range from short introductory tours of around 10 minutes to longer scenic flights of up to 45 minutes. During the flight, passengers are seated with wide window views and provided headsets so the pilot can give live commentary about the region and landmarks below.

The experience focuses on aerial views of forests, rivers, lakes, and urban areas, with routes varying by duration and departure location. Some packages are designed for quick scenic flights while others offer extended coverage of the region for a more complete overview from the air.

This experience is suitable for visitors who want a short, structured sightseeing activity that does not require physical effort. It is commonly chosen by couples, photographers, and visitors celebrating special occasions. It also appeals to travellers who want a clear overview of the region’s geography in a short amount of time.

Passport Helicopter Tours (Ottawa Tours)

Website: passport-helico.com

Passport Hélico offers helicopter sightseeing tours over Ottawa, Gatineau, and the surrounding Outaouais region. Flights depart from the Canada Aviation and Space Museum area at Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa. The tours follow set flight paths that typically include views of downtown Ottawa, Parliament Hill, Rideau Hall, the Ottawa River, Gatineau city, Gatineau Park, and nearby lakes depending on the duration of the flight.

The experience is offered in different time options, usually ranging from about 10 minutes to 45 minutes of flight time. Shorter flights focus on a quick overview of downtown Ottawa and the river corridor, while longer flights extend into Gatineau Park and surrounding natural areas for a broader regional view. All flights include a pilot providing live commentary during the tour, and passengers are seated in a small helicopter designed for sightseeing with wide visibility.

This experience is suited for visitors who want a structured aerial tour of the Ottawa–Gatineau region without requiring physical activity or a full-day commitment. It is commonly chosen by first-time visitors, couples, and photographers, as well as travellers looking to quickly understand the geography of the region from above.

Where to Stay in the Outaouais Region

There are tons of accommodation to choose from in the Outaouais region including hotels, Airbnbs, campgrounds, B&Bs and more uniques places like glamping sites and waterfront cottages. You can find some great places to stay on the Outaouais tourism website. For this post we decided to showcases some of our favourite unique places to stay while in the area.

Krön Auberge

Website: aubergekron.com

Perched on a hillside in Wakefield, Québec, Krön Auberge is a boutique mountain retreat that blends the comfort of a modern chalet with the intimacy of a small, design-focused inn. Surrounded by forested hills and sweeping valley views, the property feels elevated both literally and atmospherically, offering a quiet escape just outside Gatineau Park.

The interiors lean into a clean, Scandinavian-inspired chalet aesthetic—warm wood tones, minimalist design, and soft natural light that shifts throughout the day. Rooms and shared spaces are thoughtfully kept, creating a sense of calm that makes it easy to settle in and slow down. Whether you’re visiting as a couple or with a small group of friends, the atmosphere strikes a balance between cozy and refined.

One of the standout elements of a stay at Krön Auberge is the setting itself. Mornings often begin with mist rising over the valley, while evenings bring golden light across the surrounding hills. The views alone make it a place where time feels noticeably less rushed.

Breakfast is included and served with a level of care that feels closer to a boutique hotel than a traditional bed and breakfast, often featuring fresh, local offerings. Light snacks and shared amenities throughout the day add to the relaxed, hosted feel of the property.

Beyond the auberge, the Wakefield area is one of the most activity-rich regions in the Outaouais.

Guests can easily access kayaking and water sports along the Gatineau River, cycling routes, hiking trails, golf courses, and nearby spa experiences. The property also partners with local outdoor operators, making it simple to book guided adventures or seasonal activities without much planning.

Krön Auberge works especially well for travellers who want a comfortable, design-forward base in nature with easy access to both relaxation and outdoor exploration.

Wildwood Nature Escape

Website: wildwoodnatureescape.com

Located just about 10 minutes from Mansfield along the banks of the Coulonge River, Wildwood Nature Escape is a secluded glamping retreat that blends off-grid simplicity with thoughtful comfort. Set within a quiet stretch of forest and river valley, the property offers a slower, more immersive way to experience the Pontiac region.

Accommodation options include a mix of geodesic domes and small cabin-style shelters, each positioned to offer privacy and a direct connection to the surrounding nature. Every site is equipped with the essentials for a comfortable stay outdoors, including a private fire pit and a propane barbecue, making it easy to settle in for evenings under the stars.

Beyond the individual sites, shared spaces are a highlight of the property. A large communal deck overlooks the Coulonge River, offering a wide, open view of the water and forested shoreline. A staircase leads down to the river itself, where guests can swim, launch paddlecraft, or simply spend time by the water’s edge listening to the current.

Wildlife is part of the everyday experience here. It’s common to see birds moving through the trees, as well as small forest animals like foxes and rabbits. Larger wildlife such as moose are also present in the region, even if they tend to remain more elusive.

Wildwood Nature Escape is best suited for travellers looking to disconnect without fully roughing it. It offers a balance between rustic camping and comfortable outdoor lodging, making it a strong choice for couples, small groups, or anyone wanting a quiet riverside stay surrounded by nature.

Chalets Prunella

Website: chaletsprunella.com

Located within nearly 100 acres of private forest, Chalets Prunella offers a quiet, design-forward escape that blends modern comfort with a deeply natural setting. The property is spread out enough to feel secluded, with each A-frame chalet tucked into the landscape for privacy and uninterrupted views of the surrounding woods.

In warmer months, guests have access to nearby Johnson Lake, making it an ideal base for kayaking, paddleboarding, swimming, or simply spending slow afternoons by the water. The forest trails and open spaces around the property also make it easy to disconnect, whether that means an early morning walk through the trees or an evening spent watching the light shift across the lake.

The chalets themselves are a highlight. Each A-frame is thoughtfully designed with large windows that bring the outside in, along with warm interiors that balance rustic wood textures with modern finishes. Features like private hot tubs, fire pits, heated floors, and indoor wood-burning stoves make the experience comfortable year-round, especially during colder seasons when the contrast between snowy forests and a warm cabin feels especially striking.

Even simple moments—coffee on the deck, reading by the fire, or stepping outside into crisp morning air—feel intentional here. It’s the kind of place that encourages slowing down without requiring you to plan much at all.

Chalets Prunella works particularly well for couples, small groups, or anyone looking for a quiet reset in nature without giving up comfort.

Refuge des Amoureux

Website: chateaudulac.ca

If you’re looking for a true waterfront escape, Refuge des Amoureux is a secluded cottage rental located in Bouchette on the shores of Lac 31 Milles. Surrounded by dense forest and set directly on the water, the property offers a quiet, private atmosphere that feels far removed from everyday life while still being comfortably accessible.

The cottage itself is a warm, wood-built home designed for relaxed stays with family or close friends. Large windows and open living spaces help bring in natural light throughout the day, while the interior remains cozy and inviting in all seasons. It’s the kind of place where mornings start slowly with coffee overlooking the lake, and evenings naturally shift toward shared meals, board games, or time spent unwinding indoors.

Outside, the property is where it really stands out. A private hot tub overlooks the water, offering a front-row view of the lake in every season—whether it’s summer reflections or winter snowfall. The spacious decks extend right toward the shoreline, making it easy to spend entire days outside between swimming, lounging, or simply watching the water move with the wind.

Because of its location on Lac 31 Milles, one of the larger and more scenic lakes in the region, the setting feels especially expansive. Boating, paddling, and fishing are all natural additions to a stay here, though many visitors come just as much for the peace and stillness as for the activities.

Refuge des Amoureux is best suited for travellers who want a private, nature-focused stay that still feels comfortable and well-equipped. It works especially well for small groups, couples, or families looking for a slower-paced getaway centered around the lake and the surrounding forest.