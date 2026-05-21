Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Ryan Visser

Ryan Visser works the dark end of the comedic spectrum, dealing in extremes injected with silliness and absurdity while carefully avoiding the dog whistle territory where “dark” becomes code for punching down or offensive-for-offensive ‘s-sake content.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedic sensibilities tend to lean toward the very dark end of the spectrum. I deal in extremes, but I also aim to inject everything with a bit of silliness or absurdity. I find “dark” is sometimes seen as a dogwhistle for “anti-woke”, punching down, or being offensive for offensive’s sake. I know my material is not for everyone, but I work hard not to fall into those categories.

Who are some of your influences?

George Carlin, Trevor Moore, Bill Hicks, Andy Daly, Doug Stanhope, Dana Gould and Anthony Jeselnik all jump to mind if we’re talking comedians exclusively.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I grew up on a large number of JFL comedians, most of whose names I was never able to hold onto. Some of my favourites were John Pinnette and Jeremy Hotz, and I remember Brent Butt had a bit about Fabio and a Goose that made my brother and I laugh so hard I was scared he might actually die. Eventually, I discovered George Carlin and Bill Hicks, which were major defining moments.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

My favourite comedians aren’t standups; they’re improvisers or sketch comics. Andy Daly just might be the funniest person alive. Aunty Donna are top tier. Jacob Wysocki, Vic Michaelis, and basically everyone involved in Dropout TV are turning out some of the most consistently funny stuff these days. But if we’re talking exclusively about standups, Doug Stanhope and Dana Gould still rank highly for me. On the younger side, Geoffrey Asmus is right up there. The guy is a genius, and everything Steph Tolev does is gold.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I try to run through my set a couple of times at home, drink plenty of water, and remind myself that the stakes are rarely that high. And my fiancé always sends me out the door with the simplest and best advice: have fun, be funny.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Centennial Hall in London, Ontario. I was born in London, and playing one of the city’s biggest venues felt like a significant milestone.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have a very dark joke about climate change that is my favourite. It encapsulates my sense of humour perfectly. It was also a difficult bit to work out, so I hold a lot of pride in it now. I pitched it to my fiancé, Megan Myke (who’s an incredible comedian in her own right), basically saying I won’t be able to crack this, but I think it’s funny. She forced me to write it and helped me figure it out. We had to do a bunch of research to make it work, but we did, and it’s now my best closer. It’s a very convoluted bit, but it always gets a big reaction.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I feel like it’s unavoidable for it to be Instagram for discovery. Every time I open my feed, I see a new comedian. If I’m looking for an album or special, I’ll usually use YouTube.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I’m currently living in Hamilton, which is like if the east end of every other city broke off to form its own.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I co-produce a monthly pro show at Comedy Bar West with Abhi Pamnani called Break Point Comedy, 7 pm the first Sunday of every month. I’m also working on an album/special right now that will be produced by New Metric Media.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Megan Myke, she’s a brilliant joke writer and carries herself on stage in a way I can only dream of. She has made me an infinitely better comic, and I owe her so much.

My co-producer Abhi Pamnani. Kid works harder than anyone I know in the city. You can find him on a show in the city almost any night of the week.

Gee Gethiga & Jeremy Dobski are two guys I will shout out whenever I get the chance. Jeremy’s special Love Language is available on YouTube and is well worth checking out.

Ava Val is an absolute legend, a huge inspiration to me.

I’d also like to give props to Jeff Hobbs, who is an absolute treasure; his rapid-fire joke-telling is something to behold. I believe his album is 140 jokes across 12 tracks.

There are honestly too many to name. Go to any show in this city, and you’re guaranteed to see at least one comic worth mentioning here.