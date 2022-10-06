Chatting With Toronto-based comedian Abbas Wahab

With influences in both music and comedy, Toronto-based comic Abbas Wahab pulls from his real-life experiences when writing his comedy. We got to speak with Wahab to learn more about his style and current projects.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would describe my style as animated storytelling based on true life experiences, but also a commentary on societal expectations and controversial topics.

Who are some of your influences?

2pac, Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Richard Pryor, Rickson Gracie, Yuval Noah Harari

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Dave Chappelle for sure, especially with Chappelle’s show and my early teenage years lining up perfectly.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I would still say Dave Chappelle, although now I look to Bill Burr and Sebastian Maniscalco as well as comedic north stars.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Go somewhere that I’m alone, do some light stretching and deep breathing, and look at recent bits on my phone.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Burton Cummings Theatre because that’s where I did my first TV gala with the Winnipeg Comedy Festival.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

One of my favourite bits is about how immigrants arrive in Canada, I’m proud of it because it sheds light on the all-too-common story of super-educated cab drivers, my father included.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Definitely YouTube, I prefer animated comedians so you miss a lot with just audio.

Tell us a joke about your city.

It’s hard to find work in Toronto, I had a restaurant manager look over my resume like “I see you have an engineering degree and six years of military experience… BUT, have you ever handled a brunch rush??”

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Look out for my debut album and comedy special on YouTube/Spotify/Apple called SAFE BLACK, released in July.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Comedian/Filmmaker AJ Bate is a super talented artist and fellow African.