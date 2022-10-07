“Five Minutes With” Blues-Rock foursome, Jim Dan Dee

Jim Dan Dee, which takes its name from the expression “everything is just Jim Dandy,” is a foursome of survivors, thrivers, and prolific creatives. The 10 original tracks they chose to record for Real Blues were picked from a pile of sixty songs and span the full spectrum of dark to light subjects and emotions. With Real Blues, the band also wanted to pay reverence to the 100-plus-year-old music genre that has been the foundation and framework of their own music.

Name:

Jim Dan Dee

Genre:

Blues-Rock

Founded:

2014

Last Single:

Bleed Me Dry

Last Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Michael Jackson!

Favourite musician now:

St. Vincent

Guilty pleasure song:

George Michael – Kissing a Fool

Live show ritual:

A shot of Bourbon

Favourite local musician:

Dan McKinnon

EP or LP?

Love a full-length album. Singles and EP feel like unfinished sentences.

Early bird or night owl?

Stefanuk: – Night owl, always. At midnight, I’m just waking up.

Road or studio?

Road. love both, but the studio is just prep for the road.

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Website

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Barbarian’s, not that I can afford it!

Favourite street in Toronto:

Roncesvalles

Favourite park in Toronto:

Mt. Pleasant Cemetery

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

Cherry Cola’s (Currently closed) will always be my favourite.

Favourite music store in Toronto:

In The Groove