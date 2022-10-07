“Five Minutes With” Blues-Rock foursome, Jim Dan Dee

Jim Dan Dee, which takes its name from the expression “everything is just Jim Dandy,” is a foursome of survivors, thrivers, and prolific creatives. The 10 original tracks they chose to record for Real Blues were picked from a pile of sixty songs and span the full spectrum of dark to light subjects and emotions. With Real Blues, the band also wanted to pay reverence to the 100-plus-year-old music genre that has been the foundation and framework of their own music.
Name:
Jim Dan Dee
Genre:
Blues-Rock
Founded:
2014
Last Single:
Bleed Me Dry
Last Video:
Favourite musician growing up:
Michael Jackson!
Favourite musician now:
St. Vincent
Guilty pleasure song:
George Michael – Kissing a Fool
Live show ritual:
A shot of Bourbon
Favourite local musician:
Dan McKinnon
EP or LP?
Love a full-length album. Singles and EP feel like unfinished sentences.
Early bird or night owl?
Stefanuk: – Night owl, always. At midnight, I’m just waking up.
Road or studio?
Road. love both, but the studio is just prep for the road.
Where can we follow you?
Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Website
***
Rapid Fire Toronto Qs
Favourite local restaurant:
Barbarian’s, not that I can afford it!
Favourite street in Toronto:
Roncesvalles
Favourite park in Toronto:
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Favourite music venue in Toronto:
Cherry Cola’s (Currently closed) will always be my favourite.
Favourite music store in Toronto:
In The Groove