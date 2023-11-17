Five Minutes With: Toronto Alt-Rock Band MONOWHALES

Hailing from Toronto, the JUNO Award-winning sensation, MONOWHALES, has injected new life into the alternative rock genre. Their 2019 breakout hit, ‘RWLYD (Really Wanna Let You Down),’ etched their name in history as the sole independent, self-managed band to claim the #2 spot on Canada’s alt radio charts. Following this triumph, ‘All or Nothing’ and ‘Out With The Old’ also soared into the Top 10, leading up to the grand release of their debut album, ‘Daytona Bleach,’ in March 2021.

Fast-forward to 2022, a monumental year for MONOWHALES, marked by a JUNO Award win for Breakthrough Group of the Year, a supporting role on Mother Mother’s Canadian tour, electrifying performances at major festivals including Osheaga, Festival d’ete de Quebec, Hillside, and the unveiling of their new album ‘Tunnel Vision.’ The album’s singles, ‘CTRL^^^’ and “RICH$$$,” remained fixtures in the Top 10 for over 20 weeks.

As 2023 rolled in, MONOWHALES embarked on a Canadian tour as direct support for Grandson, gracing renowned festivals like Ottawa Bluesfest, Burlington Sound of Music, Sommo Festival, and more. The band recently revealed a headline tour, spanning the USA and Canada, following the release of their latest single, “Hear Me Out,” further solidifying their standing as an unstoppable force in the music industry.

Name:

MONOWHALES

Genre:

ALT-ROCK

Founded:

2017

# of Albums:

3

Latest Album:

TUNNEL VISION

Latest Single:

HEAR ME OUT

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Britney Spears

Favourite musician now:

Elliott Smith

Guilty pleasure song:

Not guilty about songs I listen to. At the moment my repeat song is more the only album I’ve been listening to this year “Music For Psychedelic Therapy” by Jon Hopkins

Live show ritual:

In this order: Morning workout, Face Workout, Work in the van, Eat nutritious meals, Drink Fluids, Steam my face, Meditate to that album I just mentioned, Soundcheck, Set up Merch, Warm up my voice, Warm up my body, Make-up/Hair, Nipple tape, Show outfit, Social media duties, Pre-show chant with the bandmates and boom we are on.

Favourite local musician:

Alyson McNamara, her 2021 album “Let Me Sleep” is a go-to. She is an incredible songwriter and lyricist. Do yourself a favour and give all her music a listen. It’s the gemstone you’ve been waiting for.

EP or LP?

Depends on who the artist is. 8 songs feels like a money spot though.

Early bird or night owl?

A night owl trying her best to live in an early bird world

Road or studio?

When I’m on the road, I’ve got it figured out.

Any shows or albums coming up?

We have new songs coming at you and a full North American Headline Tour gearing up. Really look forward to seeing you all again. Getcha tickets while they are available friends.

Where can we follow you?

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Saigon Lotus in Kensington Market, food for any mood.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen St. W. is very nostalgic for me.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Christie Pitts, that hill is the spot to be when you need a moment to yourself.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Dakota Tavern on Dundas and Ossington.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade Bloor location feels like home.