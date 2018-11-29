Recent News

A Look Back at St. Lawrence Market through the Toronto Archives

November 29, 2018 Evan Jordan History, The City

While we eagerly await the construction of the new 100 million dollar North Building at St. Lawrence Market, slated for 2021, Toronto Guardian takes a look back at the nearly two hundred years of markets on the historical site.

St. Lawrence Market North

The storied location at Front Street has survived two major fires, a roof collapse of the Eastern Hall, and waves of urban redevelopment as it evolved from an open fish market on the old wharf, to the luxurious Saint Lawrence Hall, and the drab, brick building erected in the 1960s. Throughout the centuries, St. Lawrence Market has hosted political campaigns, boxing matches, and even the late Anthony Bourdain, after it was recognized in 2012 by National Geographic as the best of the world’s Top 10 Food Markets.

1838 - original fish market on Toronto wharf
1838 – original fish market on Toronto wharf
1848 - original building, destroyed in The Great Fire
1848 – original building, destroyed in The Great Fire
1877 - north market fountain unveiling
1877 – north market fountain unveiling
1877 - north market fountain unveiling
1877 – north market fountain unveiling
1898 - herding bulls to market
1898 – herding bulls to market
1898 - Horse Carriages on Front Street
1898 – Horse Carriages on Front Street
1898 - interior
1898 – interior
1898 - North Market Froint Street East
1898 – North Market Front Street East
1898 - Owen Staples, pen and ink
1898 – Owen Staples, pen and ink
1898 - unknown arist
1898 – unknown artist
1898 - Unknown artist, painting from photograph
1898 – Unknown artist, painting from photograph
1898 - unknown, herding bulls to market
1898 – unknown, herding bulls to market
1898 - unknown, interior from photo
1898 – unknown, interior from photo
1898 - West Side, looking north
1898 – West Side, looking north
1907 - west market street, looking north
1907 – west market street, looking north
1912 - st lawrence hall, frederic victor pool
1912 – St Lawrence hall, Frederic Victor pool
1921 - Detail of the old market tower
1921 – Detail of the old market tower
1943 - Nicholas Hornyansky, looking north up market street
1943 – Nicholas Hornyansky, looking north up market street
1950s - Across the streetcar tracks
1950s – Across the streetcar tracks
1952 - south market, before modern renovations
1952 – south market, before modern renovations
1953 - south market, in snow
1953 – south market, in snow
1954 - quiet morning
1954 – quiet morning
1956 - old weigh house
1956 – old weigh house
1961 - Farmers Market
1961 – Farmers Market
1966 - St. Lawrence Market (source, Unsplash, smitty)
1966 – St. Lawrence Market (source, Unsplash, smitty)
1969 - new north building after construction
1969 – new north building after construction
after east wing collapse, market in parking lot
after east wing collapse, market in parking lot
old Marachino cherry factory on front street which now houses the canadian opera company
old Marachino cherry factory on front street which now houses the Canadian Opera Company
St Lawrence hall, undated

 

 

About Evan Jordan 1 Article
Evan A Jordan writes about restaurants, travel and cooking. Get in touch with him via social media.
Contact: Website Twitter

Related Articles

Copyright © 2018 | Toronto Guardian