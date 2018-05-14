A Variety of Tastes with Canadian Footwear Company Native Shoes

I am so glad I am finally doing something on Native Shoes. Anyone who has gone to a beach, gone camping or cottaging with me, knows I don’t shut up about them.

I first heard about Native Shoes when I was living in Vancouver and received a pair to try. I was instantly hooked. In short, Native Shoes at the time were a Crocs type rubber shoe that had designs similar to the most iconic cuts. They had the durability, they were easily washable, they were great for hanging around the beach, lake, or pool with, and all without the eyesore that are Crocs.

My first pair, for example, I got almost 8 years ago and are similar to Clark’s Wallabees in their design and shape. Other cuts resembled Tom’s, Adidas, Nike, Converse and even Reebok. Today, the Vancouver based shoe company has expanded and taken on other designs with new materials while keeping some of their best qualities like their extremely low weight materials.

They have recently put out a whole bunch of new designs just in time for spring and summer so I thought it was a good time to do a post on them. During our discussion with them, we decided to get 8 or our main writers from different fields and with varying tastes to choose a pair of shoes that I could then photograph for this post.

Here are the shots with some of our writers and their new Native Shoes.

Native Shoes can be found at the following stores in Toronto:

Good Neighbour – 935 Queen St E

Mini Mioche – – 6 Case Goods Lane

Imelda – 123 Roncesvalles Ave,

Tiny Trendsetter – 264 Jane St

Sporting Life