A Variety of Tastes with Canadian Footwear Company Native Shoes

May 14, 2018 Joel Levy Arts, Fashion

I am so glad I am finally doing something on Native Shoes. Anyone who has gone to a beach, gone camping or cottaging with me, knows I don’t shut up about them.

Native Shoes
Monaco Low CT in pigeon grey

I first heard about Native Shoes when I was living in Vancouver and received a pair to try. I was instantly hooked. In short, Native Shoes at the time were a Crocs type rubber shoe that had designs similar to the most iconic cuts. They had the durability, they were easily washable, they were great for hanging around the beach, lake, or pool with, and all without the eyesore that are Crocs.

My first pair, for example, I got almost 8 years ago and are similar to Clark’s Wallabees in their design and shape. Other cuts resembled Tom’s, Adidas, Nike, Converse and even Reebok. Today, the Vancouver based shoe company has expanded and taken on other designs with new materials while keeping some of their best qualities like their extremely low weight materials.

Joel Levy Native Shoes
Me and my Native Shoes goofing off at a cottage on Georgian Bay.

They have recently put out a whole bunch of new designs just in time for spring and summer so I thought it was a good time to do a post on them. During our discussion with them, we decided to get 8 or our main writers from different fields and with varying tastes to choose a pair of shoes that I could then photograph for this post.

Here are the shots with some of our writers and their new Native Shoes.

native shoes dean young
Dean Young is our comedy writer and is himself a standup comic in Toronto. He went with the Chukka Hydro in black.
Kim Luu Native Shoes
Kim Luu is our Fitness, Health and Wellness writer and she went with the Monaco Low CT in pigeon grey
Rafael Kuerti Native Shoes
Rafael Kuerti writes about technology and music. He chose the Lennox in black.
Sonja Andic Native Shoes
Sonja Andic is one of our general writers who covers a lot of Performance Art and Theatre. She went with the Jefferson 2.0 in white.
Sonya Davidson Native Shoes
Sonya Davidson writes about arts and culture as well as events for families and their kids. She went with the AP Mercury Liteknit in black.
Maria Florescu Native Shoes
Maria Florescu writes about food, visiting many of Toronto’s new restaurants to share with us their menus. She went with the AP Mocs in pigeon grey.
Tim Ellis Native Shoes
Tim Ellis is passionate about politics and writes for us about civic engagement and getting involved in our city. He decided to rock the AP Mercury Liteknit in Burgundy.
Rebecca Shoes
Rebecca Felgate writes about Theatre and Food. She is also a YouTube host for MostAmazingTop10 and her own personal channel. She went with the Jefferson 2.0 in red.

 

Native Shoes can be found at the following stores in Toronto:

Good Neighbour – 935 Queen St E

Mini Mioche – – 6 Case Goods Lane

Imelda – 123 Roncesvalles Ave,

Tiny Trendsetter – 264 Jane St

Sporting Life

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 1133 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Contact: Website Twitter

