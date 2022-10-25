The Bay is now home to three MEC stores in the GTA

Two iconic Canadian brands have joined forces in the Greater Toronto Area. Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) has opened three stores within The Bay at Queen and Yonge, Yorkdale and Square One malls.

The partnership came to be when the CEOs of the two companies found a symbiotic relationship – The Bay needing more companies within their department stores and MEC looking to find more retail space. The partnership will only take place in the GTA for now, but the success of the move could prompt a nationwide expansion.

I recently got to visit the new store within The Bay at Queen and Yonge to see what they had put together. The MEC section is right across from the walkway that connects the Eaton Centre to The Bay over Queen Street. MEC hopes that the street traffic and mall traffic will bring new customers to their stores who may not be familiar with their brands and merchandise. Already, they have had customers come in to fix a bike tire which prompted them to bring in cycling parts and accessories. The new stores will be learning from these new experiences to see how their clients’ needs change for stores that may see more thoroughfare visitors.

MEC will also carry a lot of their usual stuff like climbing gear, clothing for men, women and kids as well as camping gear and footwear. Staff are trained at the big box stores and are still knowledgeable on all MEC products, carrying a wealth of information for shoppers. In stores, learn how to layer your clothing for optimal movement and warmth or discover more about hiking, climbing or camping from their professional assistants that MEC has available throughout the country.

If you are looking for rain gear, winter parkas or some sturdy footwear as we go into Fall and Winter, MEC has a wide range of products from Parkas to Gore-Tex jackets to hiking boots for all seasons. They even have a canoe! If you are not in the area, be sure to check our MEC merchandise on the HBC marketplace online.