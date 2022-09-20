On September 30th, 2022 from 6-11 p.m, Eataly Toronto will host their first “All You Can Eataly” event, held across all three storeys of the Italian hub. This will be the their latest storewide event and similar to the Springfest event on May 13, 2022. That event featured wine and beer tastings along with unlimited bites from various regions of Italy. The All You Can Eataly: Best of Toronto Edition will feature local partners such as Kiin, Azhar, Miku, Craig’s Cookies, Bellwoods Brewery, Muddy York, and Diana’s Seafood who will be sharing dishes with guests.

The team at Eataly curated a diverse menu of Italian classics like pizza, pasta, cured meats, cheeses and desserts – all perfectly paired with regional Italian wine, hand-crafted cocktails, and locally brewed beer. The menu was curated by Eataly Toronto’s Executive Chef, Steven Spiewak, alongside the chefs from Eataly Toronto’s various restaurants. The beverage offerings were curated by Eataly Toronto’s General Manager of Beverage, Ashleigh Forester

Tickets are available for $165 + tax per person with three ticketed entry times available for 6:00p.m., 7:00.pm. and 7:30p.m on September 30th only. The varying times are to control the entry flow of guests and all ticket times will be able to experience all the “All You Can Eataly” event has to offer. The event ends at 11pm.

If you are curious what dishes are going to be served, here are some that have been announced by partner restaurants.

Miku – Oshi Sushi

Kiin – Chor Muang (Thai Flower Dumpling)

Azhar – Sour Cherry Aleppo Braised Lamb

Indie Alehouse – Fried Chicken

8 Mile Pizza – Detroit Red Top Pizza and White Truffle Pizza

Mary’s Brigadeiro – An assortment of their Brazilian chocolate confections

Other food and drink partners include:

Rossopomodoro

Diana’s Seafood

Craig’s Cookies

Bellwoods Brewery

Muddy Yoork

Slake Brewing

Birroteca by Indie Alehouse

Aperol

Malfy Gin & FeverTree Tonic

Breathru Beverage Canada

Fontanafredda

Civil Liberties

San Pellegrino

Seedlip