Are you ready to explore your city like never before, solve clues, and win big? CashQuest Canada, an exciting new virtual scavenger hunt, is kicking off in Toronto this summer and promises $50,000 in cash giveaways across 10 contests. Combining the ease of Google Maps Street View with clever clues, shrinking search areas, and the thrill of a chase, CashQuest Canada is set to take Canadian treasure hunting to a new level.

What is CashQuest Canada?

CashQuest Canada is more than just a scavenger hunt; it’s a virtual, interactive experience designed to bring Canadians together in the spirit of discovery and competition. It starts with players searching for objects, locations, or even mystery individuals through Google Maps Street View based on specific clues given by the organisers. And the best part? Participation is completely free!

The action begins in Toronto, with organisers planning to bring the game to other cities across Canada in the future. Here’s how it works:

Game Begins: Players are presented with a description of the item they need to find.

• Example: “Pink Bicycle” Game Map Provided: A virtual map displaying the designated play area is shared. Periodic Updates: Every 30 minutes, a new clue is revealed and the map shrinks, narrowing the search area.

• Example: Clue #2: “Pink Bicycle in front of a restaurant.”

• Clue #3: “Pink Bicycle in front of a restaurant on the corner of a block.” w: The first player to find the object on Google Maps Street View can screenshot and submit their discovery through the CashQuest Canada website.

The Prize Pool

Each game boasts a $5,000 cash prize, with a whopping $50,000 total being given away over 10 games. Imagine the thrill of searching through Toronto’s virtual streets and becoming the first player to spot your target—it’s not only fun but rewarding! Winner will receive $5000 via E-Transfer 30 minutes after each game end.

Who Can Play?

CashQuest Canada is open to residents across Canada, though there are a few requirements:

• Must be aged 19 or older.

• Free to enter and play.

• Open to all Canadian residents except Québec.

Key Dates and How to Enter

The first game date will be announced on June 20th, 2025, the first day of summer, and weekly updates will reveal additional game dates. To enter:

The Mystery Organiser

While the cash prizes and gameplay already exude excitement, CashQuest Canada adds another layer of intrigue. The benefactor behind the game is currently anonymous, though they’ve dropped a major clue: this individual is tied to the Canadian music industry. Could it be a famous artist, producer, or DJ? The answer remains a mystery, adding another fun twist to the treasure hunt.

Be Part of the Chase

Toronto residents, this is your chance to embark on a one-of-a-kind virtual adventure. Whether you’re competing for the prize money, having fun exploring the digital streets of Toronto, or simply solving clues for the joy of it, CashQuest Canada offers something unique for everyone.

Will you be the first to uncover the mystery, solve the puzzle, and claim the prize? The chase starts now!