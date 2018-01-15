A video has been released by Toronto Police of a man who is wanted in an arson investigation. The crime took place in the Ionview Road and Eglinton Avenue East area and the security camera caught it all.

The man in the video appears to have trouble igniting a bag or cloth and then once it is lit, brings it over to the pump, pulls out the handle and drops it with the flaming bag on the ground before fleeing the scene.

The video is from Sunday, January 13, 2019 and the Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance identifying the man in the video.

If you recognize him, lease get in touch with 41 Division at 416-808-4100 and reference case #2018-78055

Officers responded to a call to the gas station located in the Eglinton Avenue and Ionview Road area and the report that came fro that call and police on scene stated:

– a person walked onto the gas station property

– he ignited a package or bag

– he placed the lit bag next to the gas pumps

– he placed the gas pump nozzle on top of the burning bag

– he then fled the area

The person was wearing all black clothing with their face was covered.