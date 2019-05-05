CONTEST: ActivEats for healthy meal delivery service in Toronto

ActivEats is a healthy meal delivery service based in Mississauga and Toronto. All meals are free of dairy and gluten and are created by our in-house Chef and Registered Holistic Nutritionist. All meals are preservative, additive, chemical and colour-free. What makes us different – you can enjoy up to 2 weeks of non-repetitive entrees, plus our meals are always fresh, never frozen. If you really want to stay on track this Summer with your health and wellness goals subscribe to our healthy meal delivery service!

Learn more about their service HERE.

*CONTEST*

ActiveEats wants to provide your meals for an upcoming week with 15 meals for one of our lucky readers.

The contest is only applicable to those that live in the Greater Toronto Area.

HOW TO ENTER

Facebook

Like ActiveEats and Toronto Guardian so we can direct message the winner.

1. Share this Facebook Post.

OR

2. Comment on this Facebook Post with your favourite healthy meal.

Twitter

Follow ActiveEats and Toronto Guardian so we can direct message the winner.

3. ReTweet this tweet

OR

4. Tweet your favourite healthy meal using #ActivEats. Be sure to tag @TORguardian and @ActivEats so we can see it.

#CONTEST: Mississauga and Toronto healthy meal delivery service @ActivEats wants to give one of our readers a week of free meals!https://t.co/aeKYmPCJtr — Toronto Guardian (@TORGuardian) May 6, 2019

Instagram

Follow ActiveEats and Toronto Guardian so we can direct message the winner.

5. Tag two friends in the comments section of this post who love healthy meals.