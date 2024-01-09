How Camp Erin Toronto supports grieving children and families

Camp Erin Toronto began in 2009 as the first Camp Erin in Canada. Up until 2020, Camp Erin was a program of the Dr. Jay Children’s Grief Centre, a charitable children’s grief centre located in Toronto that provided individual and group grief support for children, youth and families.

In 2020, when Dr. Jays closed, the Camp Erin Toronto community knew they needed to continue the work of supporting and connecting grieving children. To continue, Camp Erin needed to find a new host, an organisation with charitable status and passion for supporting grieving families. In 2022, Gilda’s Club of Greater Toronto agreed to host Camp Erin Toronto committing to continue the legacy, and tradition of Camp Erin Toronto.

What first inspired Camp Erin?

Camp Erin was named in memory of Erin Metcalf, a remarkable young woman who developed cancer when she was 15 years old. Karen and Jamie Moyer met Erin through Make-A-Wish and were immediately drawn into a friendship with Erin and her family. Erin had a compassionate heart, and when she was hospitalized, she often expressed concern for the other children in the hospital as well as their siblings. She recognized the impact the illness of a family member had on the siblings and their need for support and attention. In 2000, when Erin died at the age of 17, Jamie and Karen Moyer wished to honor Erin’s memory and her caring spirit. Acknowledging her love of children and her desire to help others, the Moyers felt that a grief camp for children would be a befitting tribute and for the connection and love of baseball between Erin and Jamie, the goal was to have a Camp Erin in every major league baseball city. The first Camp Erin was established in the USA by Eluna in 2002 to honour Erin’s passion for life and desire to help other kids and teens.

How are applicants selected to attend the camp?

Camp Erin Toronto is a free, annual, 3-day bereavement camp for children and youth (between the ages of 6-17,) who have experienced a significant death in their life (parent, caregiver, sibling, family member). Camp Erin is open to any child or youth (between 6-17,) from the City of Toronto, GTA and across Ontario. Due to the significant level of need, children and youth are only able to attend one Camp Erin overnight camp. There are 100 available spaces every year. Applications are typically open between November – January before the annual camp held in the last weekend of May/June. Applications are reviewed by the team and applicant families interviews in the following months.

Applicants are interviewed and screened by clinical grief counsellors with priority being given to children/youth who have 1) had a parent or sibling die 2) have received minimal or no support 3) want/agree to attend.

What activities are planned during the weekend camping experience?

The weekend camp experience combines grief education and emotional support with fun, traditional camp activities. These include canoeing, swimming, archery, high ropes, sports, cooking, talent show, polar bear dip, arts and crafts. Grief activities are also scheduled throughout the weekend and include: Ask the Doctor, making memory stones, creating sponge balls to express and release hard feelings, nature walk to collect items that remind us of the people who have died, self-care spa to encourage campers to develop healthy grief strategies.

Two main grief ceremonies happen at the beginning of camp and at the end. The Photo Ceremony happens during the first evening of camp where all campers, volunteers and staff are invited to put up photos on a memory board and share about the people in their lives who have passed away. During the last evening of camp, the Illumination ceremony allows campers to write messages on paper lanterns and set afloat in water with candles. These ceremonies are centred around remembering, honouring and giving space for campers to express their grief in a safe and non-judgmental environment.

Camp Erin Toronto tells us more…

What other support is in place for the campers?

One of our many volunteer roles at Camp Erin is the role of Clinical Leads. These are trained professionals who work in the field and provide clinical support to campers, families and our volunteer team. The clinical leads also lead the grief activities at Camp. Each camper is assigned to a cabin group and partners with 6-8 other campers of similar age. The cabin groups have a team of volunteers who are with them throughout the camp weekend helping the kids connect with one another and benefit from the experience.

Campers and families also attend virtual information sessions before camp to learn how camp works and what they can expect. Campers attend an in person “Meet the Camper” Event prior to Camp to establish connections with cabin buddies and other peers, helping to reduce some of the nervousness and worries they may have about attending Camp. Camp Erin can connect campers with other resources and support as needed after camp.

Camp Erin also hosts a post camp event to introduce families and bring campers back together.

What can you tell us about the camp councillors and how they are selected?

In 2023, Camp Erin Toronto had 137 folks apply to volunteer for Camp! We had 93 volunteers attending camp supporting many different camp roles including cabin buddies, clinical leads, fundraising, wellness, medical team and admin. Over 50% of our volunteers return year after year.

Volunteer applications open in the Fall and interviews are held in early January with confirmation being made in March. The majority of our volunteers have lived experience with grief, some of whom attended Camp Erin Toronto as campers. Our volunteers bring all kinds of different experiences and include students, healthcare, education, social work, grief counselling, community partners and the business/corporate world.

Do guardians stay with the children as well?

No- it is an overnight camp for children and youth however CET is in planning for a pilot weekend family camp.

How much money does Camp Erin need to raise in order to host these kids?

Our fundraising goal for 2024 is $75,000. This past year 108 children and youth were invited up to Camp which breaks down to a cost of $694.44 per camper. If you break the number down based on the total number of folks at camp the cost be person is $369.45. The benefits to the campers are truly transformative, truly priceless. Just as a point of reference, the cost of one private therapy session for a child/youth is $165.

The two biggest costs for camp are the buses and the camp rental which accounts for almost half of the money raised. The cost of buses has increased considerably in the past two years.

There are partnerships in place that are unique including Corporate Canine Therapy (CCT) — an organization that offers volunteer teams of Therapy Dogs and their compassionate handlers on site during the camp sessions. They are very popular with our campers. CCT also provide opportunities for corporate citizens to donate funds to the camp.

“Part of the CORPORATE CANINE THERAPY mandate, is to give back to others in a compassionate and meaningful way,” said Jane Pearlman, Wellness Manager for CCT.

“We’ve had the privilege of making a difference in the lives of animals in the Philippines (PAWS), which has been extremely rewarding. The opportunity to really make a difference in the lives of children (experiencing grief), was something we felt a very strong pull towards.”

Their own dog, Harlow, began her career as a Therapy Dog at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto. And their lives have been connected to children for many years. Camp Erin was a natural fit for CCT. “Knowing our presence would greatly enhance the children’s experience while at camp, made it incredibly compelling. We can say with certainty, the first weekend in June will continue to be spent in McKellar ON, with Camp Erin kids,” said Rodney Kaufman, owner of CCT.

Their experience at Camp Erin was profound. Pearlman tells us the comfort the Teams brought to kids was undeniable, in some cases, a necessary healing element in their weekend. “Having the privilege of accompanying children in their grief has definitely changed us as humans, as we shared moments of deep sadness – and sometimes great joy – which truly had an impact on us. More than ever, we witnessed the real value of connecting people with dogs and the beautiful (in this case, unforgettable) moments that can transpire when our Therapy Dogs are present.”

“What other organizations and donors need to know about Camp Erin, is that there is no fee for children (and their families) attending camp. While only 108 children attended camp this past summer, the need for funding remains high. Thousands of children need this camp experience, and corporate donations are the best way to get them there. As well, each professional (therapist, nurse, doctor, case worker, cabin counsellor, director) has volunteered their time (there is no remuneration) to ensure the weekend is an incredible experience for the children. We were astounded at the dedication, compassion, and love these individuals have for Camp Erin attendees,” said Kaufman. “Our goal is to have as many Teams as possible back to camp next June!”

To learn more about Camp Erin Toronto, visit their site here.