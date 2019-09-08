Our latest recipe from a local chef is Garam Masala Duck Breast Salad by Chef Devan Rajkumar. Chef Dev executive chef of his catering company ChefDev Inc. and a brand ambassador for The Food Dudes. You may also recognize him from CityLine where he appears as a regular guest for their cooking segment. Try this dish at home and let us know what you think!

Garam Masala Duck Breast Salad w/ Broken Honey-Citrus Duck-Fat Vinaigrette

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 25 minutes | Yield 2-4

Ingredients

2 duck breast, fat scored

2 garlic cloves, halved

1” ginger, roughly chopped

2 tsp garam masala

1 head butter lettuce, washed and stem removed

1 orange, peeled and segmented

1 apple, sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tsp kosher salt

1 Recipe Honey-Citrus Duck-Fat Vinaigrette

For the Honey-Citrus-Duck Fat Vinaigrette:

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp fresh orange juice

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp duck fat

¾ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp fresh cracked black pepper

Directions

1. In a large freezer bag place duck breast, garlic, ginger, garam masala and massage marinade into duck. Allow to marinate for at least 4 hours, best overnight.

2. Preheat oven to 400°F.

3. Remove duck from marinate and brush off any pieces of garlic or ginger. Sprinkle with kosher salt and place skin side down in a cold HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 12″ Frypan, then turn to medium heat.

4. Render off fat from duck breast for approximately 8-10 minutes, occasionally removing and reserving duck fat for vinaigrette and future use. Once skin is a deep golden brown, flip over duck and cook for 2 minutes.

5. Place in the oven for 5-6 minutes. Use an internal meat thermometer and remove the duck from the oven when it reaches an internal temperature of 130°F. Allow to rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing.

6. In a squeeze bottle or mason jar add all ingredients for the vinaigrette and shake aggressively for 10-15 seconds.

7. In a large mixing bowl, dress the lettuce, tomatoes and apple with the Honey-Citrus Duck-Fat Vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper to taste. Begin assembling the salad by first laying down lettuce and scattering tomatoes and apples. Then place duck breast slices on salad with orange segments, cilantro leaves and an additional drizzle of vinaigrette.