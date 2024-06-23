Recipe for Tandoori Steak with Chimichurri from Chef Dev

Devan Rajkumar, aka “Chef Dev,” shared with us this tasty recipe for Tandoori Steak with Chimichurri from his new cookbook titled, Mad Love: Big Flavors Made to Share, from South Asia to the West Indies. Rich and aromatic, tandoori masala can add colour and vibrancy to a savoury dish. If you prefer to grill the steak on the BBQ, you can melt the butter, tandoori masala and ginger-garlic paste together and use a brush to baste it on.

Tandoori Steak with Chimichurri

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 lb rib-eye or New York strip steak

1 Tbsp grapeseed oil (divided), plus extra for greasing

1 tsp salt

2 tsp tandoori masala

1 Tbsp butter

1 tsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

Chimichurri or Roasted Red Pepper Chimichurri to serve

Directions:

1. Set steak aside at room temperature for 1 hour. Preheat a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat.

Pat steak dry, then rub with 1 tsp oil. Evenly sprinkle salt over both sides.

2. Add the remaining 2 tsp oil to the pan and tilt to coat the bottom. Add steak and sear for a minute, then flip. Sear for another minute, then flip. Repeat until the internal temperature of the steak reaches 110°F.

3. Reduce heat to low, then add tandoori masala, butter and ginger-garlic paste to the pan. Using a spoon, baste steak with the melted butter. Cook for another 1–2 minutes, until the internal temperature of the steak reaches 125°F for medium-rare (or see chart below for your preferred doneness). Transfer steak to a cutting board and set aside to rest for 3 minutes. Flip, then rest for another 3 minutes.

4. Slice steak into 1/2-inch pieces on the diagonal. Transfer to a serving plate and serve with your preferred chimichurri.

***

Devan Rajkumar, aka “Chef Dev,” is a classically trained and award-winning chef who has plowed his way through top-tier kitchens, marquee events and much-lauded television programming, pushing boundaries of innovation and creativity at every step of the way. He is the stalwart chef expert on CityLine and a Food Network judge for the critically acclaimed program Fire Masters.

Proudly Guyanese-Canadian with strong East Asian roots, Chef Dev celebrates the food traditions of East and West Indian cuisine and demonstrates how easy it is to make bold, flavorful food with easy-to-find ingredients. Outside the food space, he mentors youth and performs community service. Chef Dev is based in Toronto, Canada.