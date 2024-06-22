Mayo the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Mayo is a sweet and loving female cat who’s ready to find her forever home. This former stray has quickly adapted to indoor life, and her friendly and affectionate personality shines through every interaction.

From the moment you walk in, Mayo will bound down from her cat tree to greet you at the door. She loves attention and will rub against your legs to solicit petting right away. Mayo enjoys head and cheek scratches and will purr contentedly as you pet her. She knows how to set her boundaries, so she appreciates breaks between petting sessions. Her favourite game is chasing a wand toy around her corral, where she shows off her lively and playful spirit with jumps and pounces. Mayo also loves squeeze treats and will happily enjoy them after a fun play session.

Mayo is also a lap cat in the making. She loves sitting on your lap for petting and will happily relax there, giving you all the purrs you could ask for. After a satisfying play and petting session, Mayo likes to retreat to a high perch for a well-deserved nap.

Mayo can be anxious when it’s time for you to leave; she will eagerly anticipate your return! Her sweet and loving nature makes her the perfect companion for anyone looking to add a new member to their family. Come meet Mayo and see how quickly she’ll capture your heart!

Mayo

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 4 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

