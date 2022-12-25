Top Chef Canada returned to Food Network Canada for its milestone 10th season and promises to reflect on the past nine seasons of the beloved competition series known for showcasing the country’s best chefs and shining a light on the diverse cuisines Canada offers. This week, one of the Top Chef Canada’s judges, Janet Zuccarini, the owner and visionary woman behind Gusto 54 Restaurant Group, shared this Red Lentil Soup with Lemon Recipe. This recipe is perfect for the fall season. Share it with your friends and family while watching Top Chef Canada!

Red Lentil Soup with Lemon

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Servings: Yield 4 servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil, more for drizzling

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon kosher salt, more to taste

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Pinch of ground chile powder or cayenne, more to taste

1 quart chicken or vegetable broth

2 cups water

1 cup red lentils

1 large carrot, peeled and diced

Juice of 1/2 lemon, more to taste

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

1. In a large pot, heat 3 tablespoons oil over high heat until hot and shimmering.

2. Add onion and garlic, and sauté until golden, about 4 minutes.

3. Stir in tomato paste, cumin, salt, black pepper and chili powder or cayenne, and sauté for 2 minutes longer.

4. Add broth, 2 cups water, lentils and carrot. Bring to a simmer, then partially cover pot and turn heat to medium-low.

5. Simmer until lentils are soft, about 30 minutes. Taste and add salt if necessary.

6. Using an immersion or regular blender or a food processor, purée half the soup then add it back to pot. Soup should be somewhat chunky.

7. Reheat soup if necessary, then stir in lemon juice and cilantro.

8. Serve soup drizzled with good olive oil and dusted lightly with chili powder if desired. Another great topping is greek yogurt mixed with fresh lemon juice.