Chef Martine Bauer shared this tasty recipe for Bluefin Tuna with Tonnato Sauce and Herbs. She is the Chef and owner of Restaurant Pompette and Bar Pompette, and a contestant on the last season of the show Top Chef Canada.

Bluefin Tuna with Tonnato Sauce and Herbs

Serves 4

Ingredients:

– 400g Bluefin tuna loin

– 1 lemon juice

– Salt

– Pepper cracker

Tonnato sauce

– 250g Canned tuna

– 2pcs anchovy filet

– 5g salt

– 60g olive oil

– 250g grapeseed oil

– 50g dijon

– 2 egg yolk

– 25g red wine vinegar

Herbs salad

– 1 bunch cilantro

– 1 bunch dill

– 1 bu tarragon

– Edible flowers

Directions:

– Mix all ingredients for the tonnato sauce in a blender until smooth.

-Pick and clean all the herbs, season with salt, pepper, lemon juice and olive oil.

– Slice the tuna season with salt and olive oil.

– Place the tuna on a flat plate, drizzle with some tonnato sauce and finish with lots of herbs.

I am originally from Mauritius Island, a small little Island in the Indian Ocean, very multicultural. There I did my culinary school, before moving to Paris. I was in charge of the kitchen of the Prime Minister of France for four years and I’ve been in Toronto for almost five years now.

My journey into cooking is first of all making sure that all the staff are happy and that the environment where they are is pleasant for everybody. It is very important to me to know that everybody is happy. I divide my time around my different businesses, the restaurant, the bar and on the opening of my bakery. Creating dishes is my main and favourite task, the menu changes quite often since we source mostly everything locally. My approach in the kitchen is working as much as possible to use local and seasonal ingredients to bring the best to my beloved customers.

Currently, I’m the Chef and owner of Restaurant Pompette and Bar Pompette, and soon opening a bakery, Bakery Pompette. Top Chef Canada was a great experience for me, where I met a lot of crazy talented chefs, and made new friends. Human relation is very important to me. I was able to share my story and point out my little Island.