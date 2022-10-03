Homegrown Business: Jaimie Harris, Founder of This Is J

This is J offers a variety of sleepwear and loungewear for women, men and children. You’ll love their unique patterns, styles and vibrant colours! The best part, their products are ethically made in Canada. We spoke with Founder Jaimie Harris to learn more about them.

What is your business called and what does it do?

We’re This Is J! We design, illustrate and print our own fabric for our line of ultra-soft and breathable Bamboo Jammers and loungewear. All our products are ethically made in Canada!

What made you want to do this work?

It was a natural hybrid for me – combining creativity with a love of functional fashion. Most of what I design starts from a need – the headband I sewed to keep my hair out of my face while studying for university exams 20 years ago, the pyjamas I started making when I couldn’t find ones that we’re the right fit and feel for the level of comfort I aspired to or the kid’s products I started designing once I had my own kids.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to create well-made, thoughtfully designed, and ethically manufactured products. We combine fashion and function to create our products and have remained hand-made in Canada since our inception.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We cater to comfort lovers which is really an ageless group! We spend a significant number of hours sleeping (or lounging) so it only makes sense to have your sleepwear and loungewear match your mood and elevate your comfort.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We mill, dye, illustrate, print, cut and sew our products locally in Canada. We then sell through multiple channels with the two most predominant being direct to consumers through our website e-commerce store, and via our wholesale program where we sell to stores. We also partner with other brands to put our patterns on their products such as stationery and tabletop decor.

Where in Toronto can we find your business?

Our website is always the best way to see all our products in one place. You’ll find all our patterns, colours and styles including our Bamboo Jammers and Basics Loungewear collections for women, Harris Loungewear for men, and Kid Jammers for your littlest big dreamers. Our warehouse is located in the GTA so delivery is fast.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

I would say to always ask questions that are relevant to your needs – how do the products fit, do you have the most popular style, where are the products made? Getting a sense of where the products you wear are made and how they’re made are always great pieces of information to help inform the type of product you are buying. Asking about the fit, feel and favourites from the people who represent the products is a must because they have the most experience wearing them. Everyone on my team has a favourite style that they wear and is eager to talk about why they love it, which is a great sign. The Henley Harem is my personal all-time favourite style 🙂

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I personally LOVE the design process. Illustrating a pattern and then bringing it to life on the fabric is very fulfilling. I also love being able to try all the products and essentially wear pyjamas to work all day. I would say the worst part as of late is the uncertainty that Covid has brought. The number one priority for us is keeping our team healthy and safe.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Every day is pyjama day!

What are your social media channels?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Kitchenette on Broadview Ave. is the absolute cutest store with amazing sandwiches and pre-made food. It’s where I stock my fridge before the weekend. Their chocolate chip cookies are heavenly.