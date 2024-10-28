Homegrown Business: Rebecca Bamford of Citizen Kid

In the heart of the Locke community of Hamilton, there resides a charming toy store that is more than just a haven for children’s imagination— it is a place where eco-consciousness and creativity interweave to fabricate memories that last a lifetime. Welcome to Citizen Kid, a business born out of the necessity for safer play options and the unwavering commitment to nurturing the minds of our little ones while simultaneously caring for our planet. The orchestrator of this beautiful symphony of values and visions is none other than Rebecca Bamford, the owner and trailblazer behind this remarkable establishment.

I had the opportunity to catch up with Rebecca to delve into the story of Citizen Kid, understanding her motivations, the challenges she’s overcome, and the profound impact her business continues to have on the community and beyond. Her responses are not only insightful but resonate with the passion and dedication it takes to maintain such a cornerstone of play and development for children.

As Citizen Kid celebrates its 15th anniversary, Rebecca shares her journey—navigating the competitive world of children’s retail during unprecedented times—and the strategies that have helped her business prevail where many have seen their doors close. From the hands-on approach during COVID-19, ensuring the delivery of joy to children’s doorsteps, to the thoughtful curation of events benefiting various charities, Rebecca’s efforts encapsulate a unique blend of commerce and charity.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Founded in 2009, Citizen Kid is a children’s toy & gift store with an emphasis on handpicked items that inspire creativity and imagination. Rebecca is rooted in her commitment to offering quality products that positively impact children’s development and the environment. Her curated selection of items are made of natural and/or eco-friendly materials, built to inspire creativity and imagination and aesthetically well-designed.

What made you want to do this work?

Driven in response to her own need for safe and eco-friendly toys for her two young kids, Rebecca opened her store in the Locke community of Hamilton and quickly established roots as a local hub for children of all ages. At the time, there were concerns over unregulated products entering the Canadian market and a growing desire for safe alternatives.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Citizen Kid is a small store with a big impact. Rebecca ships toys and gifts across the country from her location in Hamilton, helping parents navigate the never ending market of entertainment and screens vying for their children’s attention span. Committed to serving her community, she has donated to over a dozen charities annually, supporting causes like children’s literacy, indigenous rights, and now food security through initiatives like toy drives and fundraising events. To commemorate its 15th anniversary, Citizen Kid has curated a series of events including donating $1 for every sale in May to Food4Kids Hamilton to fight food insecurity.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Hamilton locals and the surrounding region, as well as families from across Southern Ontario and Canada

How does your business make money? How does it work?

The business operates both the physical location and through the website. During COVID she personally delivered parcels all over the city, working long hours and keeping staff employed to support their own families.

During the pandemic, over 100,000 businesses were shuttered across Canada; one of Rebecca’s biggest achievements over the last 15 years is knowing that the business is still serving its customers.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

230 Locke St S, Hamilton, On, L8P 4B7

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“What sets this store apart from any other children’s retailer”

Giving back is something I feel strongly about. It is important to me to support the people in your community. Good health and play are inextricably intertwined, they are both important to developing well-rounded kids, and as we encourage play, we are creating an avenue to support food security and other initiatives to support the needs of children across the country.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

We are still here 15 years later working with the same drive and inspiration to provide safe, eco-friendly toys that will inspire play and memories that last a lifetime.

Where can we follow you?

On Instagram @citizenkidtoys and Facebook @CitizenKidToys