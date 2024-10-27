Recipe for Salted Caramel Apple Pancake from Jenna Rae Cakes

Jenna Rae Cakes shared with us this delicious recipe for Salted Caramel Apple Pancake from their second book Jenna Rae Cakes at Home by Ashley Kosowan and Jenna Hutchinson. Served warm from the oven, this fluffy deep-dish pancake swimming in caramel apple gooeyness is irresistible.

Salted Caramel Apple Pancake

Makes one 8-inch pancake

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients:

Caramelized Apple Base

¼ cup unsalted butter

8 large Granny Smith apples, peeled and cut into ¼-inch slices

1½ cups packed brown sugar

½ cup whipping (35%) cream

½ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Deep Dish Pancake

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1¼ teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup whole (3.25%) milk

3 tablespoons full-fat sour cream or Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 egg

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ cup icing sugar, for garnish

Directions:

Caramelized Apple Base

Place the butter in an 8-inch round cast iron skillet over medium-low heat. Once the butter is melted and bubbling, add the apples, stirring occasionally until al dente. Add the brown sugar, whipping cream, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Stir to combine. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the sauce thickens slightly. Add the vanilla and continue to cook for

1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove the skillet from the heat. Use an offset spatula to spread the apples in an even layer.

Deep Dish Pancake

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray the sides of the cast iron skillet with cooking oil. It’s okay if some of the oil mixes with the Caramelized Apple Base. In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Stir to combine. In a small bowl, whisk together the milk, sour cream, oil, egg, and vanilla. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined. Do not overmix. It’s okay if the batter looks lumpy. Gently pour the batter evenly into the prepared cast iron skillet overtop the apples, trying not to disrupt the apples. You can pour the batter over the back of a spoon so the stream of liquid isn’t as forceful. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the middle of the pancake comes out clean. Let cool for 5 minutes in the pan. Run a knife or an offset spatula around the inside edge of the pan to release the edges of the pancake. Using a fine-mesh sieve, sift the pancake with icing sugar, to taste. Cut into slices. To serve, flip each slice so the apples appear on top. Serve immediately.

Baker’s Tip: The size of the cast iron skillet is important! We recommend an 8-inch diameter pan that’s at least 2 inches tall. The pancake will be about 1½ inches tall after baking. If you’re using a skillet that is larger than 8 inches in diameter, you’ll need to decrease the baking time because the pancake won’t be as thick.