Mariluna the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Looking for a spirited feline friend who knows how to keep things lively? Meet Mariluna, the bold and beautiful cat with a playful spirit and a heart full of love!

Mariluna is a vibrant, energetic kitty who thrives on playtime and exploration. As soon as you enter her space, she’ll likely be there to greet you at the door, eager for attention and ready to show off her playful side. With her tail often thrashing with excitement, Mariluna is a bundle of energy just waiting to burn off some steam!

This sweet girl loves her wand toys and will happily chase them around her room, jumping and leaping with delight. She’s also very food motivated- temptations and wet treats are her favourites! To keep her happy, make sure to have plenty of playtime and snacks on hand. Mariluna enjoys a good challenge, especially when it comes to sniffing out treats hidden around the room.

While she adores petting-especially head and cheek scratches-Mariluna does love to take breaks and she will let you know when she wants more affection. She’ll nuzzle against your legs, making it clear just how much she enjoys your company.

After a good play session, you might find her curling up in your lap, content to take a cozy nap while soaking up your warmth. She’s affectionate, loving, and ready to bring joy to your life with her playful antics.

If you’re looking for a companion who loves to play and snuggle, Mariluna could be the perfect match! Come meet her, and get ready for endless fun and cuddles!

Mariluna

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Brown / Copper

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.